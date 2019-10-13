Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals New First Town Gameplay Footage

Pokemon Sword and Shield has released a new look at the first town players will encounter in the Galar region. We’re just over a month away from the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and more new information keeps coming about the new games. The latest comes from the Pokemon Secret Club, a Japanese group organized by the Pokemon Company that fans can join once they pre-order Pokemon Sword and Shield. The group revealed a brief walkthrough of the opening town of the Galar region, where players will begin their journey in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The footage, while technically new, is mostly a re-hash of footage seen earlier this year at GamesCon, with the player character walking from building to building. As noted before, the town has a train station, several shops, and a Pokemon Lab used to research the Dynamax phenomenon at the heart of the games. Notably, the footage does show off a new song from the game – which sounds absolutely fantastic and unique. You can check out the new video (courtesy of the Pokemon news site Serebii) up above.

The new town will likely be where players get their first starter Pokemon and capture some of the more common Pokemon of the region. From the looks of things, it looks like you should be able to find some Wooloo, the Normal-type sheep Pokemon, nearby.

In addition to new Pokemon and new regional exclusive Pokemon, players will also get to explore a brand new region, try out the Dynamax mechanic and participate in Max Raid Battles – special online battles in which four players team up to defeat a Dynamaxed Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.