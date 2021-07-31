Pokemon Sword and Shield Surprises Players With Freebie

✖

Nintendo once again has a free gift for Pokemon Sword and Shield players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. This time, the freebie is to celebrate the Pokemon Players Cup IV Global Finals, and gives Sword and Shield players -- for free -- a Beast Ball via a code, but this code is only valid until August 2, or in other words, for a few more days. It's a limited-time offer, but thankfully it's simple to get your hands on this newest freebie.

To get your hands on the Beast Ball, you will need the following code: PC4F1NALSBEAST. To punch this code in, first, select "open mystery gift" and then select the option to get it with a code or password. Then follow the related prompts and conclude by punching in the code above.

For those that don't know: the Beast Ball is a type of ball that was introduced in Generation VII, also known as Sun and Moon. It's quite rare and designed to catch Ultra Beasts specifically, and will be quite useful when you're participating in Dynamax Adventures in the Crown Tundra.

Serebii Update: The code to receive a Beast Ball in Pokémon Sword & Shield for the Players Cup IV has been revealed. Code: PC4F1NALSBEAST. Redeemable until August 1st. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/dnlrFDmZr8 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) July 30, 2021

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED as well.

For more coverage on the pair of Switch exclusives -- and all things Pokemon -- click here or check out the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you claim your free gift yet?