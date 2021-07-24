Pokemon Unite Bug and NSFW Naked Machamp Goes Viral on Twitter

✖

A new NSFW Pokemon Unite bug has exposed Machamp and its buttocks. This week, TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company released Pokemon Unite, a new free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. At the moment of publishing, it's too early to know whether or not it's going to follow in the footsteps of Pokemon Go and become a global hit. It probably won't, but right now many around the world are playing the game, and at least one of these players has now seen Machamp naked because of it.

Taking to Twitter, one player revealed an interesting glitch they encountered while playing the game, which strips Machamp of the article of clothing that covers up their more naughty bits. It's a strange bug, and right now it's unclear how common it is, but the tweet revealing it has gone viral.

Below, you can check out the glitch and see for yourself that Machamp has been skipping butt day at the gym.

Compared to most launches, Pokemon Unite is fairly bug free. That said, if more information about this glitch and what causes it surfaces, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Typically, a glitch that's this inconsequential would probably fall to the backburner, but at the same time, given how protective Nintendo is over the image of Pokemon, this may be quickly fixed.

