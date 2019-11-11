Pokemon Games May Never Feature National Pokedex Again, Suggests Game Freak

Earlier this year, Game Freak found itself in hot water after confirming that Pokemon Sword and Shield will not feature the National Pokedex. In other words, they won’t have every Pokemon in them, unlike previous games. Since this was revealed, Game Freak has been lambasted by some fans. However, it appears these vocal minority of fans will need to get use to missing Pokemon, because it sounds like the complete Pokedex is never coming back.

Speaking to Dutch outlet InsideGamer (via Nintendo Everything) producer on the games Junichi Masuda revealed that not only does Game Freak not plan on completing the series’ Pokedex with updates to Pokemon Sword and Shield, but future Pokemon games probably won’t have a complete Pokedex either.

“We currently have no plans to make the Pokemon that are missing from the Galar Pokedex available in-game,” said Masuda. “This is an approach that we want to continue with in future Pokemon games. Up until now it hasn’t been possible to encounter every Pokemon in every game, so people had to transfer them from old games to the new game, by using Pokemon Bank for example.”

As you may know, Game Freak previously said the reason that not every Pokemon is in Sword and Shield is because it would be too demanding resource wise. In short, the new more detailed animations coupled with the ever-growing roster means that putting every Pokemon in every game going forward is a daunting task. In other words, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Game Freak is ditching the National Pokedex all together, because it’s only going to get harder and harder to keep up with it.

That said, while your favorite Pokemon may not be in Sword and Shield it doesn’t mean they won’t return in the future.

“We encourage people to use Pokemon Home to collect their Pokemon from old games,” said Masuda. “From there they might be able to take them to other games in the future. So take good care of your old Pokemon, because perhaps you can travel with them again in the future.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the pair of games, click here.