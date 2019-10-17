Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area Size Revealed

Nintendo and Game Freak have revealed the size of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield’s Wild Area, a new area that makes up a decent portion of the Nintendo Switch‘s games map. For those that don’t know: the Wild Area is vast stretch of land that connects several towns and areas of the map together. Here, Pokemon wander around freely, as does the player. In the Wild Area, players aren’t confined to moving in just four directions. Rather, in the Wild Area — which features dynamic weather — players can move in any direction. Think of it as an open-world area built into the middle of the game’s map.

That all said, Nintendo hasn’t provided exact details on how big this area is, and it still technically hasn’t, but it has divulged some information that more or less provides a general idea of how big the new area is. Speaking to Metro, developers on the game revealed the Wild Area is about the size of two regions within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which means it’s a pretty decent size. To give you an idea on how big the game’s whole map is, below you can peep the entire Wild Area map outlined within the game’s entire map.

Here’s a rough outline of where that area is on the Galar map. pic.twitter.com/rVyOXaa4Ci — Rebecca (@forestminish) October 12, 2019

Of course, the size of the Wild Area is not nearly as important as the quality that’s within it. It could be huge, but if exploring it isn’t fun, well, then all of that size would go to waste.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are set to release later this year on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the pair of Switch games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here. Below, you can read an official elevator pitch of the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“A new generation of Pokemon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.”