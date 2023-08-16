Pokemon: Path to the Peak Releases First Episodes

Pokemon has kicked off a special short animated series to help celebrating the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and the first two episodes of this special series are now available to check out! Pokemon's bigger than ever this year, and that's especially true for the trading card game that has sprung from it. As part of the fanfare for the 2023 World Pokemon Championships earlier this month, Pokemon launched a special new animated series following a young girl as she took up the famous game and started to rise through the ranks of the various tournaments and players around her.

Originally announced during a special Pokemon Presents earlier this Summer, Pokemon: Path to the Peak is a special short animated series following a girl named Ava as she moves to a new town and joins the Pokemon TCG club there to quickly make friends. But as she soon discovers through the first two episodes and beyond, there's a much greater world to the Pokemon trading card game than first expected and all sorts of big new challenges that she'll need to take on with her deck built with some of her favorite Pokemon. You can check out the first episode of Pokemon: Path to the Peak in the video above, and the second episode of the new series below as shared by Pokemon's official YouTube channel:

What Is Pokemon: Path to the Peak?

Pokemon: Path to the Peak is a new four episodes series releasing with Pokemon's official YouTube channel and the first episode is titled "The Club" and is teased as such, "Forced to move from her old town, Ava makes a fresh start and sets out on a new adventure with the school's Pokémon TCG club." Episode 2 of Pokemon: Path to the Peak is titled "Regionals," and is teased as such, "With a battle against Celestine looming, Ava rises to the challenge and enters to compete at the Regional Championships."

As for the new series overall, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Path to the Peak as such, "Pokémon: Path to the Peak is an original series that brings the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) to life as you've never seen before. Set in the compelling world of competitive Pokémon TCG play, it's the story of our hero, Ava, who discovers her natural talent alongside her partner Pokémon, Oddish. With the support of family, community, and newfound friends, she sets her goal to rise to the very top. Follow along with her journey in the four-part original video series."

What do you think of Pokemon: Path to the Peak so far? Curious to see the final two episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!