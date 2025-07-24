Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Generation 2 in Wisdom of Sea and Sky Trailer

Generation 2 has been one of the most requested booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it is finally coming thanks to a new announcement. A leaked video aired after the July Pokemon Presents, which showed off the upcoming Wisdom of Sea and Sky set, but The Pokemon Company has now released the official trailer for the next Pokemon TCG Pocket set. Ho-Oh and Lugia are leading the charge for the Johto region, and fans finally get an in-depth look at the upcoming Pokemon in this set.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wisdom of Sea and Sky features Lugia and Ho-Oh as the two packs to choose from on July 30th. Each will add Pokemon, Tools, and Supporters from the Johto region, including new powerful ex Pokemon and adorable baby Pokemon. To see a tease of what new cards are coming in this themed booster pack, check out the official trailer below.

The trailer showed off quite a few new cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Both Umbreon and Espeon are getting a new ex variant, and the starter lines for Johto are finally arriving. Baby Pokemon were shown off for the first time with both Pichu, who has an incredible full art card, and Cleffa. Shiny Pokemon have also been confirmed as the iconic Red Gyrados from the Lake of Rage is being added as well.

New Supporter and Item cards are in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster packs as well. The likes of Lyra, Silver, Rescue Scarf, and Elemental Switch will bring new strategies to the game and shake up the meta. With Ho-Oh and Elemental Switch, decks running multiple energy types will be more viable than ever and may have a solid spot amongst the best decks.

What did you think of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wisdom of Sea and Sky trailer? Are you excited to go to Johto? Share your thoughts below!