Pokemon TCG Pocket Fans Say Goodbye to Huge Shinedust Hoards Ahead of Trading Update

Like most free-to-play games, Pokemon TCG Pocket has its fair share of in-game currencies. You’ve got Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Pick Hourglasses, Trade Tokens, and Shinedust to contend with, along with paid currency like PokeGold. But things are about to change in a big way with a pending update to how trading works in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Trade Tokens will be a thing of the past after the highly anticipated trading update arrives on July 29th. Most players welcome the changes, which address many of the biggest complaints about trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket. However, one question remains, and it’s leaving many gamers feeling a bit uneasy.

DeNA shared a pretty extensive preview of the upcoming changes to trading in its Pokemon mobile game. Trading will be disabled starting on June 24th so that the developer can adjust the feature. When trading returns on July 29th, Trade Tokens will be a thing of the past. Players will be able to trade in their existing Trade Tokens for a limited number of Pack Hourglasses and unlimited Shinedust. This much-ignored in-game currency will become the new cost of trading. The only problem? DeNA has been oddly silent on the subject of just how much Shindust we’ll need for trades.

Trading has been unpopular ever since it arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This is largely because of the high cost of trades, which require both Trade Tokens and Trade Stamina. Getting rid of these extra currencies will definitely help matters, but some players are bracing for a shockingly high Shinedust cost for trades. Though Shinedust currently lets you add Flair to your cards, many gamers have mostly ignored this feature. And that means even free-to-play Pokemon TCG Pocket fans have amassed quite the stash.

Players Show Off Shinedust Totals Before Trades Take Them to Zero

Some players love adding Flair to their cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. But not everyone cares about this aesthetic detail. So, many players have a ton of Shinedust sitting on the shelf. And DeNA is no doubt aware of just how much Shinedust some players have stacked up since game’s launch. Whether that knowledge has impacted the price tag of individual trades in the game, we’ll have to wait and see. What we do know is that gamers are sharing their impressive Shinedust totals on the r/PTCGP subreddit ahead of next week’s update.

The main page display for Shinedust has a cap of 99,999+. However, if you click into your Shinedust menu, you can see just how much you’ve accumulated. And for many players, it’s a lot. Many Pokemon TCG Pocket fans report having well over 140,000 Shinedust even if they have been using the Flair feature pretty consistently. Those who have rarely or never touched trading have even more impressive totals, upwards of 230,000 and more.

That Shinedust hoard will no doubt come in handy when the new trading feature goes live. After all, with a trade wishlist feature, it will be easier to show other players which cards you’re after. But just how much Shinedust is each trade going to cost?

Shinedust has been widely seen as the least valuable currency in Pokemon TCG Pocket up to this point. It’s given away pretty generously and rarely used by many players. Does this mean DeNA is going to set the trading price high to balance things out? Or does the developer simply plan to let us all run wildly through our existing stash before things stabilize?

One thing is for sure. Shinedust is about to be a lot more valuable now that it has another, more useful function. Those massive accumulations of the shiny stuff are no doubt going away, and soon.

How much Shinedust have you accumulated in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Do you plan to spend it once the trading changes go into effect? Let us know in the comments below!