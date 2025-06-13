Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Push For Missing Feature in Battles

With ranked battles now a primary focus in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are spending more time than ever challenging opponents from around the world. However, the current battle system lacks any form of communication between trainers, leaving these challenges dull and repetitive. To fix this, players have requested a simple solution.

The Pokemon TCG has always been about community. For decades, fans have come together in public spaces to throw cards down on the table and prove their merit as trainers. These exciting battles have created a powerful, dedicated player base that goes all the way to worlds every year.

Pokemon TCG Pocket attempts to capture some of that energy in its mobile battle format, but the communication between players is missing. While an open chat isn’t the safest option, or even particularly viable due to language barriers, fans have suggested the integration of an emoji system to allow a more personalized experience during battles.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Needs Emojis

In a social media post shared by Pokemon TCG Pocket player UniteVids, the player has proposed a suggestion to make battles a more connected experience. They state, “Why haven’t they added emojis to battles yet?”

The image included in the post depicts a Pokemon TCG Pocket Battle screenshot, but with a twist. A small Poke Ball icon has been added to the left-hand side of the screen. Presumably, when pressed, this would display a list of emote options to use during the match.

This feature could be particularly useful for players who have pressed for new features and options in the game, as earning emotes could be added as rewards for ongoing events. This would offer fans the chance to collect emotes of their favorite Pokemon to use when challenging opponents.

Players in the comments are divided on how this feature could be used. Some have expressed interest in using emojis, with one stating, “That would actually be neat. Just something to show your opponent you’re excited or scared,” while another added, “In-game reactions would be a perfect addition to this game.”

Other players have said that communication between players could be “toxic” or “annoying.” Unfortunately, due to the culture of many popular online games, fears of toxic player interactions have become a focus point whenever communication is proposed.

One player referenced a similar emoji concept they shared on Reddit, which received backlash from other players out of fears about toxic interactions.

Players in the Reddit post have suggested workarounds to possible issues, like only allowing a certain number of emoji uses per battle. Others have suggested they could be used one per turn. Alternatively, a mute button could be added, where players can choose to use emojis if they like, but if one player has requested them to be turned off, the match can’t use them.

While there have always been issues with communication in online gaming spaces, the ability to connect with another player is a core element of the Pokemon TCG. After months of pushback on Pocket for repetitive gameplay, many pro-emoji Trainers have shared surprise and frustration at those who don’t want any new features for communication to be added.

At this time, Pokemon TCG Pocket has made no announcements or indications that they will consider adding any sort of chat or emoji features to battles. It is more likely that new types of battle styles could be introduced over time. Hopefully, players will find ways to connect, allowing them a more engaged and personalized experience while using the mobile app.