Gaming

Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Finally Reveals Gen 2 Pokemon

Gen 2 is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket soon.

By

Comments  

While the Pokemon Presents in July showed off multiple games, one was notably absent. Fans have been expecting the new set for Pokemon TCG Pocket and were disappointed it did not appear in the lineup. However, not long after the Pokemon Presents ended, a leak revealed the upcoming set expected to arrive on July 30th. This lines up with previous releases, and it seems Generation 2 is finally coming to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the leak, Generation 2 will be coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket with Lugia and Ho-Oh being the legendaries on the front of the packs. A new Umbreon and Espeon ex are also seen in the leaked trailer, as well as other Gen 2 Pokemon like Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chickorita. However, another major feature is coming to the mobile app that fans have been anticipating.

Read Next
Pokemon TCG Pocket Details Big Changes to Trading (and When to Expect Them)

Baby Pokemon are also making their debut. Pichu and Cleffa are both seen in the leak. This has been another feature that has been highly requested. With Pokemon TCG Pocket’s faster gameplay, it will be interesting to see how Baby Pokemon fare in the meta.

New expansion leak
byu/_foxlife inPTCGP

Aside from this, players can expect various Pokemon from the Johto region, new supporters, and new items. The original leak was uploaded in Italian, but fans have provided some translations for the previewed cards. Ho-OH and Lugia look to function together if their abilities are translated properly.

The trailer seems to be legit, but The Pokemon Company has yet to officially announce this set. July 30th isn’t far off, so fans will likely see the official trailer release within the next few days. This will give a more detailed look at all the cards coming in this next set.

What Pokemon are you excited to see when this new release of Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!

Do The Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flair Sets Have Separate Card Lists?
Tagged:
, , ,

Next Article

Most Viewed