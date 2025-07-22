Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Finally Reveals Gen 2 Pokemon

While the Pokemon Presents in July showed off multiple games, one was notably absent. Fans have been expecting the new set for Pokemon TCG Pocket and were disappointed it did not appear in the lineup. However, not long after the Pokemon Presents ended, a leak revealed the upcoming set expected to arrive on July 30th. This lines up with previous releases, and it seems Generation 2 is finally coming to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the leak, Generation 2 will be coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket with Lugia and Ho-Oh being the legendaries on the front of the packs. A new Umbreon and Espeon ex are also seen in the leaked trailer, as well as other Gen 2 Pokemon like Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chickorita. However, another major feature is coming to the mobile app that fans have been anticipating.

Baby Pokemon are also making their debut. Pichu and Cleffa are both seen in the leak. This has been another feature that has been highly requested. With Pokemon TCG Pocket’s faster gameplay, it will be interesting to see how Baby Pokemon fare in the meta.

Aside from this, players can expect various Pokemon from the Johto region, new supporters, and new items. The original leak was uploaded in Italian, but fans have provided some translations for the previewed cards. Ho-OH and Lugia look to function together if their abilities are translated properly.

The trailer seems to be legit, but The Pokemon Company has yet to officially announce this set. July 30th isn’t far off, so fans will likely see the official trailer release within the next few days. This will give a more detailed look at all the cards coming in this next set.

What Pokemon are you excited to see when this new release of Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!