6 Unused Pokemon Type Combinations We Need to See in Generation 10

Throughout the years, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have added new Pokemon with each generation. Generation 10 is highly anticipated, following the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. One aspect of new Pokemon games that always excites fans is the possibility of new type combinations. Most types have been paired throughout the series, but some have never been combined despite the huge appeal to fans. With Generation 10 on the horizon for the Nintendo Switch 2, speculation is running rampant on what types will finally be used together in Pokemon.

Many types have not been combined in Pokemon and we have listed the best choices for these. We have omitted the Normal-type despite it still having numerous other types it has not been paired. Normal isn’t nearly as exciting and can easily be paired with any type, whereas the six type combinations we have selected can lead to specific themes. Here are the six Pokemon type pairings Game Freak needs to introduce in Generation 10 of Pokemon.

1) Bug & Dragon

yanmega, a bug & flying-type pokemon.

Bug and Dragon is one of the most highly requested type combinations since Game Freak introduced Yanma. It is a dragonfly and nearly everyone expected it to get an evolution with the Bug and Dragon combination. Instead, Yanmega kept its Bug and Flying-type combination. While Yanmega is a fine Pokemon, many fans were disappointed at the possibility of what could have been. Instead, they look to Generation 10 on the Nintendo Switch 2 to finally give this long-requested Pokemon.

If Game Freak and The Pokemon Company don’t introduce a new dragonfly Pokemon, it could look to weird or intimidating insects for inspiration. A Pokemon inspired by the Baphomet Moth would terrify opposing Pokemon trainers. The Spiny Devil Katydid would fit right in with a scaly beast just by its appearance alone. Alternatively, The Pokemon Company could look outside insects and go with a whip spider or pseudo scorpion.

A Bug and Dragon Pokemon should be fast and strong physically. It would also have decent bulk thanks to its Dragon-typing. This would let it take advantage of Bug-type’s strongest moves like U-turn, First Impression, and Leech Life. It would have weaknesses to Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Rock, but gain a lot of resistance. A unique ability seems fitting for a new type, maybe a Special Attack version of Intimidate.

2) Dragon & Fairy

dragon and fairy Pokemon Goodra & Dedenne.

Another surprising combination that has been unused is Dragon and Fairy. While Mega Altaria fits this combination, there has not been an original, standalone Pokemon that uses it. These are two of the strongest types in Pokemon, so that could explain why it hasn’t been seen. That said, a Fairy and Dragon-type Pokemon could be both adorable and fearsome, fueling trainers’ competitive wins and Pokemon merch sales. There are numerous possible ideas for a Pokemon with this unique type combination.

The most important aspect for Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon would be elegance. But even within this identity, it could lean several different ways. Game Freak could use a more deadly and beautiful approach, creating a regal dragon with fairy elements. Alternatively, it could use a cute but fearsome design, making something that appears unthreatening but can be strong in a battle. Or, it could lean into a more natural fairy look, such as Florges, and add dragon-like elements.

The best choice for a Pokemon like this would be a fast and bulky support Pokemon. These are two types that are typically offensive and combining them to make a supportive Pokemon would be unexpected. It could learn many of the popular supporting moves, but give a chance for new ones to be added for the Fairy and Dragon-types. Giving it a good bulk would let it stay on the field longer and help its partner in double battles.

3) Fairy & Fire

Fire-type rapidash is perfect for fairy and fire regional pokemon.

Combining Fairy and Fire is also a long time coming and would give various possible design choices. Additionally, Fire and Fairy are both very strong competitive Pokemon, meaning such a combination could see a lot of play in tournaments. Leaning into the more scary fairytale design leaves a lot of possible interpretations for its design.

The first thing that comes to mind is a nightmare. While many would suspect a shadow fire horse to be Dark and Fire or Ghost and Fire, using Fairy would be true to its identity in many media. A flaming wisp and fire witch would also strongly show a Fairy and Fairy combination. Even a regional variant of Litwick and Ponyta’s lines would be good for the type.

With Fairy and Fire being great offensive types, a fast attacker would be a good choice for this Pokemon. A nightmare certainly fits this idea and could be a physical or special attacker. Alternatively, it could be bulky and slow to take advantage of the unique type of match-ups offered with this combination. While Fairy is typically more offensive, Fire-type Pokemon do have good utility, such as with Incineroar.

4) Ice & Poison

ice-type pokemon eiscue marching.

Ice is one of the worst types of Pokemon, but it still could use some love. Combining it with Poison would make it a threat to two of the best types in the game, Fairy and Dragon. Sadly, this would also make it weak to a lot of types, having seven weaknesses in total. But being strong against six different types does give it a chance to inflict some damage.

The easiest answer for this type of combination is a type of virus that has been frozen in it. Game Freak and The Pokemon Company could interpret this how they want. It could be a poisonous or venomous animal or plant now unleashed on the world. Even combining an Arctic creature with poisonous gas would work.

For this type of combination to work, it would have to be fast and strong. Being frail like Sneasal would allow this Pokemon to be a glass cannon. To give it more utility and staying power, it could have a unique ability that gives it a chance to freeze Pokemon when it makes contact, allowing its moves to either inflict the frozen or poison status condition.

5) Rock & Ghost

ghost and rock Pokemon Gengar & Golem.

Rock and Ghost have not been combined in Pokemon, which is surprising considering how obvious a gravestone Pokemon is. Instead, we received Cofagrigus, which fills a similar role being a coffin Pokemon, but it lacks the Rock-typing. The type gives it a lot of offensive power as between the two types, it can hit a lot of Pokemon for super effective damage. Not only that, but it gets good resistance and two immunities.

As stated above, a tombstone is the most logical choice for a Pokemon and could evolve into a mausoleum. Alternatively, a haunted castle or statue imbued with a spirit would work as a theme as well. There are numerous folklores in the real world with stones possessing supernatural powers that could be used for inspiration.

With a Rock and Ghost-type combination, Game Freak could design this Pokemon as a slow, bulky physical or special attacker. It seems like the perfect opportunity to make special attack Rock-type moves better, so this may be the preferred choice. It may even be a good time to make some strong Rock-type moves that have 100% accuracy and make them more viable in competitive tournaments.

6) Ground & Fairy

ground-type pokemon palossand.

Ground and Fairy would be incredibly powerful Pokemon due to how offensive both types are. Not only that, but pairing Ground with the Fairy-type allows it to hit two of its weaknesses for super effective damage. Considering how common these types of Pokemon and their moves are in VGC, it seems shocking that Game Freak has created a Pokemon with these two types.

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company could look to folklore and fairy tales when designing this Pokemon. It could be a mystical earth spirit or just an earth elemental. It could take the form of stone or sand, possibly even mud. These natural materials could form any number of majestic animals to create an iconic Ground and Fairy-type Pokemon. Even humanoid fairy tale creatures could work, such as gnomes, trolls, or goblins.

Considering the offensive nature of these types, a Pokemon that can take advantage of them makes sense. Ideally, it would be a mixed attacker, allowing it to take advantage of Ground’s powerful physical moves and Fairy’s special attacks. It could also flip the expectation and be a supportive or bulky Pokemon that can stay on the field, launching strong attacks turn after turn.

It remains to be seen what new Pokemon will be added in Generation 10 and whether or not these missing type combinations will be added. Another type of Pokemon fans are hopeful for are new Eeveelutions, considering new ones have not been added since Sylveon. Even if Game Freak doesn’t add all of these missing types, hopefully some will be used when Generation 10 launches on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2.