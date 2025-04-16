Pokemon TCG Pocket Event Adds New Promo Cards and Other Rewards

A new event began in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning, giving players a chance to obtain a pair of brand-new promo cards, as well as some other interesting rewards. This time around, new cards based on Riolu and Pachirisu have been added, and can be found through Wonder Picks. The event will run through April 25th at 10:59 p.m. PT. In addition to these new cards, several other items have been made available, and can be acquired through shop tickets. The majority of these new items put a focus on Riolu, as well as its evolved form, Lucario. The following items are being offered:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucario Card Sleeves (5 tickets)

Lucario & Riolu Playmat (10 tickets)

Lucario Pokemon Coin (5 tickets)

Cynthia Icon (2 tickets)

Lucario & Riolu Backdrop (3 tickets)

Lucario & Riolu Cover (3 tickets)

Stage Frame Backdrop (3 tickets)

the new riolu and pachirisu promo cards in pokemon tcg pocket

Hopefully players will have more than enough time to secure all of these items before the event comes to an end. A lot of players might have been using Fighting-type decks during the current Pawmot Drop Event, and this would make a nice customization option, especially if you happen to be using Lucario. Of course, that’s not a requisite, but it would make for a nice combination. Readers should note that the design on the card sleeves matches the one that appears on the Playmat and Cover. However, the developers are only listing it as a Lucario Card Sleeve because poor Riolu couldn’t fit!

While this isn’t too big of an event, it is another incentive to play Pokemon TCG Pocket daily. It’s also nice to see the developers adding more free content, so players can customize their decks and display their cards without having to spend any extra money. While Pokemon TCG Pocket has plenty of ways to separate a player from the cash in their wallet, the game continues to offer a lot of content for those that prefer to stick to the free options.

RELATED: Nintendo Debunks Controversial Rumor About Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Other Games

As of this writing, there hasn’t been any information about the next expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Shining Revelry just came out on March 27th, so we could be waiting until sometime in May at the earliest before the next batch of cards drops. There are still plenty of Pokemon that have yet to receive any representation in the mobile game, and there are even some mechanics from the physical TCG that haven’t been introduced. Later this year, Mega Evolution will make its return to the card game, which will coincide with the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It’s possible we could see Mega Evolution introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket at some point this year as well, but that’s all just speculation until we get an announcement.

Are you excited for this Wonder Pick event? Do you have a deck centered around Lucario and Riolu? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!