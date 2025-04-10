Nintendo Debunks Controversial Rumor About Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Other Games

Since last week’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, there have been a lot of rumors floating around about the console and its games. Fans have many concerns ahead of the system’s June launch, ranging from the price of software, to how Nintendo will handle physical game releases. Throughout 2025, the system will see upgraded versions of original Switch games, including existing titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as upcoming ones like Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Physical Nintendo Switch 2 versions of these games will be offered in stores and online.

A recent rumor about these physical versions claimed that the Switch 2 boxes will actually contain unchanged, original black Switch game cards, and that the Switch 2 upgrades will be included as a digital download. That led to a lot of frustration among physical game collectors, who were concerned about the future implications of not actually getting the content on a cartridge, and the better versions of these games becoming unplayable when the eShop eventually closes one day. Thankfully, Nintendo has debunked this rumor in a new statement provided to Vooks.

“…physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code). Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card,” the statement reads.

metroid prime 4: beyond will release this year on both the original switch, and switch 2

Basically, third-party developers and publishers might still choose to only offer upgrades via DLC code in a box, but Nintendo won’t be doing it. Obviously, we could still see updates and patches released for these games, but having the Switch 2 version actually on the game card matters to a lot of people, and this is going to be a selling point for these physical versions. Basically, these will now become the definitive versions to own for a lot of people. With a lot of the misinformation that has been spreading online since the Switch 2 Direct, it’s nice to see this clarified, and in a way that should make a lot of people feel some relief.

Not everyone cares about owning physical games, and those that already own the Nintendo Switch versions can keep their current games and simply upgrade for a smaller fee. In fact, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can even get the Switch 2 upgrades for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom included with their subscription. It seems like Nintendo is going to offer a handful of options for users, and that’s a good thing, at the end of the day.

Are you happy to have this rumor debunked by Nintendo? Do you plan on buying any of the Switch 2 versions of existing Switch games?