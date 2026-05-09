Pokemon TCG Reveals Stunning New Illustration Rare Promos For Upcoming Special Collection

The next few months are looking pretty good for Pokemon TCG fans. We’ve got the May 22nd release of Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising just around the corner. And July’s Pitch Black expansion has already unveiled some exciting new potential chase cards as well. But between those regular expansions, The Pokemon Company is treating fans to the next installment in the 30th anniversary special First Partner Collection series. We recently got our first look at several of the gorgeous Illustration Rares included in this special set, and it’s going to be one worth searching for.

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Series 1 for the Pokemon TCG – First Partner Collection dropped back in March. It brought us new Illustration Rare promos for the Kanto, Sinnoh, and Alola starters. Each promo features the Pokemon 30th anniversary stamp and a beautiful, unique artwork for the starter Pokemon. Now, we’ve got our first look at the Illustration Rare promos for the upcoming First Partner Collection – Series 2, which will release on June 19th.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The second installment in the special First Partner Collection series will bring us new promos highlighting the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions. Like the first set, each promo features the 30th anniversary stamp and a colorful background showing each Pokemon in an abstract representation of its home region. In a series of posts on the official @PokemonTCG account on X, the Pokemon Company gave fans a first look at the new promos that will debut with this set. And honestly? They look every bit as stunning as the first wave.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This set’s Illustration Rare-style promo cards will feature Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawot, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Each Pokemon has a unique background, but the color schemes and vibes match for each partner Pokemon trio. So, they make a nice set for each region if you can collect ’em all through the random chance of promo packs in this set. In total, the full set of promos will feature 9 cards, with 3 cards included in each Series 2 product via a special booster pack.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG – First Partner Illustration Collection Series 2 is set to release on June 19th, with MSRP pricing set at $14.99. Here’s what will be included in the First Partner Illustration Collection:

Promo Booster Pack with 3 Illustration Rare Promos

2 Regular Booster Packs from recent sets

1 Sticker Sheets

From the looks of it, the Series 2 First Partner Illustration Collection will feature booster packs from Mega Evolution – Perfect Order and Chaos Rising, along with the special booster promo. So that gives Pokemon fans a shot at pulling cards from some recent sets, along with a few of the new Illustration Rare-style promos. For $14.99 MSRP, that’s not a bad deal… provided these manage to stay in stock.

This special release joins May’s Chaos Rising and July’s Pitch Black to give Pokemon fans in the U.S. quite a few new shots at new cards for their collections. Following that, we also have the 30th anniversary special collection to look forward to in September, with full details on that release still yet to come.

Are you excited to see more full art promos featuring starter Pokemon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!