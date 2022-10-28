Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is officially out in the wild, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price has been difficult. However, you can pick it up here at Best Buy at the regular price if you hurry (might be store pickup only in your location). If you're willing to pay a premium, you can get one here at Walmart for $188.99. It was sold out here on Amazon and here at GameStop at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.

Note that the set is one of the last Sword & Shield collectors boxes, so it is highly sought after by collectors. Pre-orders at the Pokemon Center earlier this month sold out lightning fast, so you'll want to reserve a copy while you can. From the official description:

"Celebrate the Sword & Shield Series-with Charizard! Celebrate the Sword & Shield Series and the era of Pokémon V, Pokémon VMAX, and Pokémon VSTAR with a hotshot who knows how to put all that power to good use! Charizard turns up the heat as a trio of promo cards with an etched foil treatment, and its Gigantamax form shows off blazing style on a playmat, metal coin, and set of card sleeves. Metal dice and condition markers round out this ultimate set of gameplay accessories. And as you open the huge stack of booster packs inside this box, take a journey through the Sword & Shield Series with an original booklet full of images and stats!"