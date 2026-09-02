Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Its Biggest Update Ever Ahead of Dark Arisen Release

The largest update ever for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has today been released by Capcom ahead of the game’s upcoming Dark Arisen expansion. Since launching back in 2024, updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2 have continued to release at a relatively steady pace. However, most of these patches for the game have been pretty small in size, and have only looked to resolve certain bugs or other issues that players have come across in the game. Now, Capcom is deviating from this pattern and is looking to make some much larger overhauls to Dragon’s Dogma 2.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 3.2 for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by far the largest that the game has ever received. Capcom has fine-tuned just about every aspect of DD2 in some manner. Gameplay balance is perhaps the largest thing to have been changed, as tweaks have been made to different enemies, pawns, and combat abilities. As a result, those who have been playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 since its arrival should find the game to be drastically different than before.

Expectedly, there are also countless bug fixes that have been pushed out with this patch as well. Some of these bugs were platform-specific, while others have been tied to certain pawns or vocations. As a result, DD2 should be in a much better state overall that should allow the release of Dark Arisen to go more seamlessly.

To see everything that has been done to Dragon’s Dogma 2 with this new update, you can find the full patch notes below. As for Dark Arisen, the long-awaited DLC will arrive in a little over one month on October 9th.

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Optimization, Performance Improvements, and System Requirement Changes

Save System Adjustments

Expanded the number of save slots where adventure data can be saved for each Arisen from one to three.

Each save slot now holds three different types of saved data: Autosave, Interim Save, and Last Inn Rest Save.

Loading from your last inn rest will no longer delete your autosave or interim save.

The date and time of your last save will now be shown on the save screen.

Dragonsplague Adjustments

Added an item to cure Dragonsplague: Dragonsbaulk Draught.

*Added pawn dialogue related to Dragonsbaulk Draught.

UI Adjustments

Added equipment filters.

In Equipment Enhancement, you can now check the required materials for future steps in the process.

Added an icon that will display when you can grab hold of an enemy.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Added an option to favorite equipment.

Added an option to prevent meat items used at campsites to be consumed via item shortcuts.

Changed the max amount of an item that can be given to a pawn when dismissing them to 99 (some special items excluded).

Added the number of times the Eternal Ferrystone was used to the Adventure Logbook.

Improved the Button Mapping screen layout.

Added a control type for keyboards that allows weapon skills to be activated with a single button.

Added a control type for keyboards that allows weapon skills to be switched with a single button.

Added functions so that when changing equipment as a Warfarer, you can now unequip weapons, change weapon order, and swap/compare equipped weapons from the list of equipped weapons.

If only a shield is equipped, shield stats will now be shown when changing the order of equipment as a Warfarer.

Added the ability to cancel and redo item selection on the item delivery selection screen when turning in an item for a quest.

Added a function to skip the opening part of the story when replaying the game.

Pawn Adjustments

Added the pawn command Explore that can be used by holding the Go command button.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Added the pawn command “High Five!” that can be used by holding the “To Me!” command button.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Pawns can now grapple enemies and draw their attention.

Pawns can now interfere with enemy attacks when the Arisen is downed.

Pawns can now protect the Arisen when they are unable to move.

Pawns can now suggest using large boulders when enemies are grouped together.

Pawns can now lure enemies to areas where the environment can be used.

Pawns can now perform follow-up attacks on enemies knocked back by the Arisen.

While grappling a large enemy, pawns can now pull the Arisen up and make them jump higher.

Pawns are now more likely to prioritize enemies targeting the Arisen when the player is using a ranged vocation.

When carrying an incapacitated pawn, pawns will now act based on the situation, such as putting down the pawn being carried if they are in danger.

Pawns will now act more quickly to attack or provide support.

Pawns will now avoid or guard against attacks more effectively.

Pawns are now temporarily invincible when being revived by the Arisen.

Pawns will now have a shorter hitstop when landing a charged attack as a Warrior.

Pawns will now more easily catch the Arisen after they have fallen from a great height during battle.

Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to stun large enemies by attacking their legs.

Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to attack smaller enemies without consuming stamina for a limited time.

Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to make enemies more susceptible to being thrown off balance by attacking them while they are already stunned.

Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now accumulate the loss gauge at a slower rate.

When a tome to learn a specialization has been used or discarded, it will now be available at the Scrap Store.

Your main pawn will now bring back items dropped by enemies they defeated while in another world.

Text/Tutorial Display Adjustments

Added a tutorial for save system changes.

Added a tutorial for item screen filters.

Added a tutorial for Dragonsbaulk Draught.

Added a tutorial for expanded pawn commands.

Changed the explanations for skills that have been adjusted.

Archer

Changed the explanation for Front Kick.

Mage/Sorcerer

Added a tutorial for magick barrier.

Warrior

Added an explanation for how to knock back enemies.

Trickster

Added an explanation for Buoyant Brume.

Other Adjustments

Improved NPC behavior when they use a ballista alone.

Improved camera behavior when the Arisen interacts with a ballista.

Adjusted the party position and camera angle after warping to a Portcrystal making it easier to find one’s bearings.

Action Adjustments

Expanded the number of assignable weapon skills from four to six.

You will now be less likely to flinch for a period of time after having flinched from being attacked.

Enemies are now less likely to target you if you are crawling.

Being attacked while downed will now cause you to get up right away.

The effects of a stamina recovery item used while exhausted will now be instantaneous.

Extended the period of invincibility when being revived with a wakestone.

Vocation Adjustments

Fighter

Adjusted the behavior of Deflect when used against ranged attacks.

Made it easier for Blink Strike to hit enemies.

Adjusted the timing window for Tusk Toss so it’s less likely to fail to cast if the charge is complete.

Adjusted the timing for some attack skills to connect more smoothly with Tusk Toss.

Adjusted Counter Slash to prioritize the enemy that just deflected the attack.

If other enemies are close by when using Riotous Fury, the direction of the attack can now be adjusted on the fly with the control stick.

Adjusted the final upward strike of Riotous Fury to slightly lift enemies up into the air.

Increased the distance of the first attack of Riotous Fury to make it easier to connect.

Enemy attacks are less likely to cause the target to flinch.

Archer

Increased the speed to nock an arrow when using Exploding Shot, Drenching Shot, Tarring Shot, or Blighting Shot.

Increased the damage of Dire Arrow.

Changed Front Kick and Leaping Punt so that the user is launched backwards even when performed on the ground.

Changed Front Kick and Leaping Punt so that the user is launched backwards by performing a button input.

Changed so that when the Arisen touches the ground after using Front Kick or Leaping Punt, they will face the enemy they kicked off of if no controller stick input is given.

Thief

Increased the stamina consumed when using Formless Feint.

Pressing the Vocation Action button during Formless Feint will throw off the balance of the attacking enemy.

*Throwing the enemy off balance with good timing will temporarily disable continuous stamina consumption. Perfect timing will reduce stamina consumption for weapon skills.

Mage/Sorcerer

Added the core skill Magick Barrier.

*Pressing the Vocation Action button will erect a magickal barrier shielding you from enemy attacks. Stamina consumption varies depending on the weapon.

*Pressing the Vocation Action button will erect a magickal barrier shielding you from enemy attacks. Stamina consumption varies depending on the weapon. Increased the maximum movement speed of the camera when casting Flagration.

Mage

While Anodyne is active, you can now cancel the motion by button input.

Sorcerer

Extended the incantation speed for Prescient Flare.

Extended the grace period for Prescient Flare’s magickal orbs to explode, while also reducing the time to explode once the orbs have reached their maximum state. (A different sound effect was added for when the orbs explode at their maximum state, making it easier to tell the difference.)

Increased the value required to amplify Prescient Flare’s magickal orbs and extended the time until the orbs fade if not attacked.

Prescient Flare’s magickal orbs will no longer amplify if hit with another cast of Prescient Flare.

Adjusted the camera direction when casting Seism.

Warrior

The charged state of Mighty Sweep can now be maintained when using Barge.

Forward movement when using an airborne Stonesplitter has been reduced, making it easier for attacks to connect.

The light attack input timing for Chain of Blows as been made more consistent, making it easier to use.

The forward reach of Mighty Sweep and Stonesplitter attacks has been increased.

Increased the speed of light attacks when clinging to a foe.

Adjusted the hitstop for strong attacks when clinging to a foe to increase the feeling of satisfaction.

Changed the motion for powerful successive strikes against large enemies.

Adjusted the timing for damage reduction while charging Skyward Sunder, Rending Sweep and Knoll Breaker to be more consistent across the skills.

Adjusted the knockback distance and height for attacks that knock enemies into the air, making them easier to connect with other attacks.

Increased the damage of Savage Lash.

Adjusted the window for counterattacks for Tidal Fury, making it possible sooner.

Reduced the recovery time after a counterattack fails when using Tidal Fury.

The forward reach of charged Mighty Sweep, Skyward Sunder, Rending Sweep, and Savage Lash attacks has been increased.

Mystic Spearhand

Adjusted the timing window for Redouted Bolt so it’s less likely to fail to cast if the charge is complete.

Increased the button input window for Scatering Bolt → Quik Fot, making it easier to use in combos like Forbeding Bolt → Scatering Bolt, Forbeding Bolt → Quik Fot and Forbeding Bolt → Scatering Bolt → Quik Fot.

Increased the damage of Magike Cut, Seching Blade, and Magike Sperepelote when used against enemies bound by Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt.

Increased the damage of Skiedragoun’s Fangtooth.

Adjusted the targeting of Wild Furie to prioritize nearby enemies after the first attack.

Adjusted Magike Sperepelote so that the camera’s center point doesn’t shift during attacks.

“Changed Mirour Vesture so that it can now be charged and cast.

If it is not charged the magickal barrier will only affect the Arisen. If it is charged, it will affect the Arisen and party members. A charged cast will also perform an attack that causes nearby enemies to flinch.”

If it is not charged the magickal barrier will only affect the Arisen. If it is charged, it will affect the Arisen and party members. A charged cast will also perform an attack that causes nearby enemies to flinch.” Added durability to the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture, the barrier will dissipate when it reaches zero.

Greatly increased the time the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture is active. However, it will quickly dissipate when not in combat.

Increased the range in which the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture can be applied to pawns.

Increased the stamina consumed by Mirour Vesture, decreased the natural stamina recovery rate while the magickal barrier is active.

Magick Archer

Adjusted so that when you consecutively use offensive weapon skills without aiming, you will continue targeting the first enemy targeted as long as they are within a certain distance.

Adjusted so that when you aim and use a weapon skill, the input for the skill activation button will be accepted from the moment you start aiming.

Reduced the range of magick arrows when not locked on to a pawn when using Vimtaking Arrow.

Reduced the damage of magick arrows when not locked on to a pawn when using Vimtaking Arrow.

Trickster

Added the core skill Buoyant Brume.

*When jumping, press the jump button again to float for a period of time.

*When jumping, press the jump button again to float for a period of time. When using Effigial Incense, the simulacrum’s Health reduction when it strays too far from the caster has been decreased.

When using Fickle Floor, wolf-type enemies (excluding some, like Garms) that enter the illusion will now flinch.

When using Dragon’s Delusion, Golems will now flinch.

Archer, Mage, and Sorcerer pawns can now attack enemies through the illusory walls created by Delusory Screen.

Adjusted the camera direction when casting Dragon’s Delusion.

Fighter/Thief/Warrior/Mystic Spearhand

When using some skills that can be used mid-air, you can now adjust your position in the air with the control stick.

Fighter/Thief/Warrior/Mystic Spearhand/Unarmed Combat

Adjusted the camera direction when performing powerful successive strikes.

Fighter/Warrior/Unarmed Combat

Adjusted the blowback of enemies when using Gouging Skewer as a Fighter or when performing powerful successive strikes as a Warrior or in unarmed combat.

Other Adjustments

Added Dash Attack and Charge Attack to unarmed combat.

The timing until you can grab an enemy again after jumping and releasing the grab has been shortened.

Reduced the recovery time for unarmed weak attacks while clinging to or pinning down an enemy.

Made it easier to draw attention from a large enemy when grabbing them.

Enemy Adjustments

Adjusted the accumulation value of the blighted debilitation caused by enemy attacks.

Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Serpent

Improved the quality of jump actions.

Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent

Adjusted the tracking of some attacks to make them easier to avoid.

Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent/Skeleton

Changed the way the Arisen reacts when hit by attacks, as some attacks caused situations that were difficult to recover from.

Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent

Made it easier for attacks to hit the tail.

Slime/Ooze/Sludge

Adjusted pawns so that they attack from a position suitable for their vocation.

Attacks are now more likely to hit.

Skeleton/Stout Undead/Phantom/Phantasm/Specter

Increased the damage of holy attacks.

Minotaur/Goreminotaur

Added expressions to make it clearer when the enemy hits an obstacle while dashing.

Drake

Adjusted the frequency of using specific attacks when health is low, as it led to a situation where recovery was difficult.

Changed the targeting so that it’s easier to aim for parts other than the heart when the heart isn’t exposed.

Bug Fixes

Vocations

Archer

Fixed a bug where using Dire Arrow when mid-sized or larger enemies were downed would result in the enemies jumping back up as soon as the arrow was released.

Thief

Fixed a bug where using Twin Fangs in midair would cause the player to teleport instantaneously to enemy locations within a certain distance.

Warrior

Fixed a bug where damage was not dealt when using Goring Lunge on small enemies against a wall.

Fixed a bug where the opponent was not blown back when attacked with powerful successive strikes.

Fixed a bug where the camera would clip into the ground when using a powerful successive strike while mounted on an enemy.

Mystic Spearhand

Fixed a bug where enemies hit by Forbeding Bolt while airborne would gradually move rather than remain stationary.

Magick Archer

Fixed a bug where Bartizan’s counterattack would cause enemies to fall down instead of being knocked back.

Fixed a bug where an enemy’s appearance would become unnatural after Sagittate Downpour hit.

Trickster

Fixed a bug where using Espial Incense on an oxcart while keeping the simulacrum stationary would cause crude polygons and the ground below to appear.

Pawns

Fixed a bug where the main pawn would not respond to a support pawn’s question, resulting in the end of conversation.

Fixed a bug where a pawn’s gaze would point in extreme directions, causing their eyes to turn white or their pupils to appear to pierce through their eyelids.

Fixed a bug where a pawn would not gain quest knowledge after completing the quest Tensions on the Highroad.

Fixed a bug where pawns would not help when using a ballista against dragons.

Enemies

Harpy/Venin Harpy/Gore Harpy/Succubus

Fixed a bug where facial expressions were not moving.

UI

Fixed a bug where stat boosts from rings equipped by support pawns were not reflected on the status details screen.

Fixed several inaccuracies in the in-game descriptions displayed within the pause menu.

Fixed a bug where the map location of the Portcrystal in Harve differed from its actual location.

Quests

Fixed a bug in the quest Mercy among Thieves where Hugo’s movements and the camera’s timing were out of sync.

Fixed a bug in the quest Mercy among Thieves where the NPC Thor sometimes remained at the entrance to the hideout after the quest was completed.

Fixed a bug in the quest Monster Culling where dialogue from Harve Village soldiers fighting in the cave would sometimes play while the player is above ground.

Fixed a bug in the quest Every Rose Has Its Thorn where the interact button would display even when peeking through the peephole in the wall will not progress the quest.

Fixed a bug in the quest Dreams Apart where the quest log did not accurately reflect quest progress when conditions preventing progress were met.

Text

Fixed an issue where the direction of double quotation marks was incorrect in some text.

Other

Fixed a bug where Threshing Blaze caused lower than expected damage when used by characters with low magick.

Fixed several visual glitches that occurred when equipping the Intrepid Scalecoat.

Fixed a bug where equipping the Burgundy Coat would cause the waist to bulge.

Fixed a bug where equipping the Blessed Waistcloth or Spellweaver’s Waistcloth would cause the base of the body armor to bend.

Increased the quantity of Lantern Oil obtained by combining Rotten Tideswimmer and Oily Slime from one to three.

Fixed a bug where oxcarts would repeatedly move forward and backward.

Fixed a bug where performing certain actions on an oxcart would cause the player to float and sit in mid-air.

Fixed a bug where loading your last inn rest save after resting at the lodgings at the Borderwatch Outpost would cause the NPC Warrick to be on high alert.

Fixed a bug where some floors were being recognized as cliffs inside buildings.

Fixed a bug in the character creation screen where selecting a beastren and changing the eye height and eye width would cause the surface of the eyeball to look unnatural.

Fixed a bug where Portcrystals could be placed in some restricted areas.

Fixed a bug where Seeker’s Tokens placed in Vernworth or around a griffin’s nest would, under certain conditions, float in mid-air and become unobtainable.

Fixed a bug where certain shaved hairstyles would not render properly depending on the viewing angle.

Fixed a bug where Brant would sometimes return to his room and sit down in a chair after the first time meeting him.

Fixed a bug where the pose of the Arisen or pawns would become unnatural immediately after being thrown by a large enemy.

Fixed a bug where the toenails of beastren characters would sometimes stop displaying after unequipping certain leg armor.

Fixed a bug where shields carried on the back could clip through cloaks.

PS5/Xbox Series X/S UI Adjustments

Added Resource-Intense Effects Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Steam UI Adjustments

Added Volumetric Fog Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Cloudscape Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Foliage Density to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Terrain Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Ray Tracing GI Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Ray Tracing GI Shading Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Effect Reflections to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added CPU Saving Mode to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added NPC Culling to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Added Swaying Grass Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Graphics Memory will now be shown in the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Bug Fixes

UI

Fixed a bug where a mouse could not be used to select the last party member in a shop’s checkout screen.

Fixed a bug where the confirmation screen for saving changes did not appear when exiting the options screen after changing key bindings.

Fixed a bug where WASD keys could not be assigned to the Trickster’s Ascend (as spirit) and Descend (as spirit).

Other Fixes