Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 3 More Classic NES Games

If you frequently use Nintendo’s online features like Game Chat or connecting with friends in-game, chances are that you’ve got a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Along with the basic perks, Nintendo Switch Online offers an ever-growing library of classic Nintendo games, right on your Switch or Switch 2. New titles get added pretty frequently, often at least once per month. And several of the older consoles, including NES and Game Boy, are available without the more expensive Expansion Pack add-on. That makes today’s newest additions to the Nintendo Switch Online extra exciting, because you can get them at every tier.

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On September 2nd, Nintendo Switch Online added 3 new NES games to its Classics Library. The new titles are available to all NSO subscribers starting today and can be played on the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2. Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship of Doom, Ikari Warriors, and R.C. Pro-Am 2 are now part of the NES Classics Library on NSO. That brings the total number of available NES games to nearly 100, giving retro gaming fans plenty of titles to check out.

3 New NES Games Join Nintendo Switch Online Classics Library

Courtesy of Nintendo

Need a refresher on these games to help you decide which to play first? Understandable, as the NES era was quite a while ago. Plus, these are not big first-party Nintendo titles, but rather games from partners like Koei Tecmo and Xbox Game Studios.

First, let’s talk Ninja Gaiden 3. This platformer was released back in 1991, and it’s a staple for Nintendo’s throwback services. Before coming to NSO, it was also part of Wii’s Virtual Console. The game was pretty well received in its time for its engaging plot, solid platformer gameplay, and balance of new and returning features from prior Ninja Gaiden titles. It has aged relatively well, though some gamers do complain about its inconsistent level design and difficulty. Even so, if you like the Ninja Gaiden series, this one is well worth revisiting if you already have an NSO subscription.

Ikari Warriors, meanwhile, began as a major arcade game before it arrived on the NES back in 1987. As an arcade title, the game was massively successful, ranking among the highest earners in history. Unfortunately, the NES version is often considered a pretty flawed port at best, with some pretty serious technical issues. This causes it to be so difficult, many gamers say it’s actually impossible to beat without using cheat codes. Still, if you want to revisit this piece of gaming history, the NES port on NSO is probably the easiest way to do it. If you happen to have a retro arcade with a machine nearby, though, that’s definitely the ideal way to play Ikari Warriors.

Courtesy of SNK

Finally, R.C. Pro-Am 2 has also joined the NES Classics library today. This is a racing video game from 1992, with colorful graphics and pretty entertaining racing gameplay for single-player and multiplayer modes. It’s pretty similar to the first game in the series, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing given how well received the first R.C. Pro-Am was both in its time and retrospectively. The original joined NSO back in 2024, so now players can enjoy the variety of tracks and upgrades across both games. If you like retro racing games, this one is certainly worth revisiting.

In all, these additions to the Nintendo Switch Online library might not be your major Mario and Legend of Zelda hits. But for those who enjoy retro games, there’s still something worth checking out here.