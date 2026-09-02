Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gets First Update in Over a Year, Adds New Switch 2 Feature

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has received an unexpected new update today that adds support for Switch 2 consoles. Upon the arrival of Mario Kart World last year, it seemed likely that Nintendo would be done with releasing new content and updates for its previous entry in the series. Instead, some 12 years after Mario Kart 8 first arrived on Wii U, the beloved racing game has now been made better than ever.

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Downloadable now, update version 4.0.0 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first one that the title has received since May 2025. This patch is primarily aimed at Switch 2 owners, as the game has now received improved visuals and shorter loading times on Nintendo’s newest console. It has also added multiplayer support for up to eight players, all of whom can play with one another on a single Switch 2 console. Outside of this, there have been some smaller tweaks made to player speed and the Boo item, which changes the balance of MK8D slightly.

As mentioned, this update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is pretty shocking given that Mario Kart World is still quite new and just released a little over a year ago. In fact, many Nintendo fans have been calling for the company to add more content and updates to Mario Kart World, which is something that it has done at quite a slow rate. For MK8D to instead receive a new update in favor of MK World is something no one would have anticipated, even though it’s very much welcome.

To get a look at everything that has changed with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as a result of this new update, you can find the full patch notes below.

Support for the Nintendo Switch 2 system

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs, allowing for clearer visuals.

Shortened the loading time before races and battles begin.

Added support for 5–8 players in Multiplayer. You can connect up to seven Nintendo Switch controllers (Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers) to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In order to play with eight people, you need at least one Joy-Con 2 controller or a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Added CameraPlay support. A USB camera (sold separately) is required to use CameraPlay. Players can turn camera ON or OFF in Multiplayer (2-4 players) and Online Play modes. In order to use a camera on the internet, players must participate in a GameChat session. The camera footage and microphone audio will be sent only to GameChat members. When the camera is ON, the player’s face is displayed during the race.



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