LEGO Leak Reveals First Look at Upcoming PS1 Set

A new leak has revealed the first images of LEGO’s upcoming PlayStation 1 set. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have widely indicated that LEGO is gearing up to release a new playset based on the original PlayStation console in early October. And while LEGO itself has yet to formally announce this PS1 model, we’ve now been given an early glimpse at what it will look like upon its arrival.

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Coming by way of Brick Tap News, images of the packaging for the LEGO PS1 have made their way online. As expected, the set resembles the earliest model of the PS1, complete with its original controller that didn’t feature thumbsticks. Not only can this controller be plugged into the front of the PS1 model, but the lid of the unit can also be opened up to reveal its internal machinations.

As recent leaks have indicated, the LEGO PS1 will also come with two dioramas which will emerge from the sides of the set. One of these dioramas is tied to Ape Escape, the iconic platformer which launched on the PlayStation in 1999. The other will then be associated with Gran Turismo, which is PlayStation’s long-running racing series that began on PS1. These dioramas are designed after levels that appear in both games, and help give this PlayStation set a bit more personality than expected.

You can get a look at these leaked images for yourself right here:

Here’s your first look at the first LEGO PlayStation set! 72306 Sony PlayStation releases October 1st, and will have a Astrobot gift-with-purchase while supplies last!



What PlayStation sets do you want to see in the future? pic.twitter.com/ra1zljIyLi — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) September 1, 2026

As for its price, reports continue to assert that the LEGO PS1 will retail for $160 and will arrive on October 1st. In total, this set, which is number #72306, is said to also come with 1,911 pieces. This makes the LEGO PS1 actually quite a solid value proposition, as similar sets from LEGO that are near the 2,000-piece mark have previously been sold for $200 or more.

In addition, those who buy the PS1 directly from LEGO are said to be getting an additional Astro Bot set as a free bonus. Specifics on what this Astro Bot set will look like haven’t been divulged just yet, but this promotion is one that will likely only be available for a limited time. As such, if you’re at all interested in this LEGO PS1 set, you’ll likely want to snag it upon its release.

Although LEGO has yet to actually announce this PS1 set in an official capacity, such a reveal will almost certainly be coming soon. With the PS1 model reportedly launching at the start of October, we should begin to see it go live for pre-order on LEGO’s official website in the coming days or weeks. Once that happens, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.