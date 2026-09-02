Pokemon Winds and Waves Release Date Still Far Away According to New Leak (But There’s Still Hope)

Many Pokemon fans were disappointed when the 2026 World Championships ended without any real updates on Pokemon Winds and Waves. The Closing Ceremonies at Worlds often include the final influx of major news for the year. This year’s announcements had plenty to offer fans of ongoing mobile games and those eager for a new Pokemon movie. But Winds and Waves was nowhere to be seen, despite having a display on the floor of the Pokemon XP fan convention. Now, new intel from a leaker suggests that’s because the games are still over a year away.

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According to Pokemon leaker BallGuy, Pokemon Winds and Waves will release in November 2027. That would mean we’re still over a year away from the next main series Pokemon game. Given that we’ve already waited quite some time since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that’s pretty tough to hear. However, there’s a silver lining with this latest leak. Though BallGuy has had some accurate predictions in the past, their track record is pretty spotty. So, even if this leaker says the games won’t release until November of next year, we don’t need to entirely lose hope just yet.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Could Still Be Over a Year Away, But Reports Are Still Pretty Varied

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BallGuy didn’t cite their source for this latest information, which is pretty typical with leaks. However, there’s good reason to think that Pokemon Winds and Waves would target a November 2027 release. Along with the relative lack of new information on the game, November releases have become pretty standard for Pokemon’s main series games. Pokemon Sun and Moon, Sword and Shield, and Scarlet and Violet all launched in November. So, it’s a reasonable bet to assume that Winds and Waves would also target a November release. And The Pokemon Company itself has already confirmed that the game will release in 2027.

BallGuy isn’t the first leaker to claim they have intel on when Pokemon Winds and Waves will release. Back in June, CentroLeaks claimed that Gen 10 would release in September 2027. This would be in line with the fall release schedule most main series games have followed, but a bit earlier than the November prediction. Given how long Game Freak has been working on the game, this feels like a pretty likely scenario. Indeed, CentroLeaks has a slightly better track record than BallGuy, making the September prediction a bit more likely.

That said, many fans are hoping that the lengthy wait since Gen 9 could push Gen 10 up from the typical fall release window. With the general summer vibes of a game like Winds and Waves, some trainers are hoping to see a summer release this time around. The lack of new info at Worlds was a pretty big blow to this theory, as we’d typically expect to see a bit more on the game ahead of its release. Still, we’re likely to get our next major updates on the game on Pokemon Day 2027 at this point. February is still a decent bit of time ahead of a summer launch, especially for a highly anticipated game like Pokemon’s Gen 10 release. So, just because we didn’t get a new trailer or confirmed release window at Worlds doesn’t necessarily mean that Pokemon Winds and Waves won’t be out until late 2027.

At this point, Pokemon Winds and Waves release date leaks are still nothing but speculation. Given the varied reports out there, it’s likely no one has true, reliable intel on when the next Pokemon game will actually release. Until The Pokemon Company and Nintendo actually confirm the release date, we don’t know for sure that we have to wait until fall 2027 to explore Gen 10’s new world.