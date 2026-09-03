A New Roblox Experience is Animal Crossing in Space & It’s As Cool As It Sounds

A new Roblox experience has players looking at the job market from a whole new perspective. The modern economy has some experts fretting about the workforce. Between layoffs, AI, and younger workers trying to get their foot in the door, jobs are getting harder to find and the unemployed are feeling burnt out. Not on Roblox, though. Players’ resumes are now filled with jobs like veterinarian, farmer, delivery person, and brain rot thief: classic starter jobs. They can have an entire virtual career before they’re old enough for a work permit. From owning a car dealership to rolling burritos, some of the platform’s biggest experiences are built around clocking in and making the proverbial donuts. After years of tycoons and simulators giving players career opportunities without a paycheck, a new Roblox game is taking the labor force to the final frontier. If there aren’t enough jobs on Earth, start looking in space.

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Space Life takes the familiar job simulator genre and launches it into orbit. Players arrive aboard a space station where they can take jobs as a janitor, chef, police officer, or engineer. Working earns credits that can be spent to build a life on the satellite. Unlike some job simulators, the overlapping roles in this game encourage player interaction. Medics need patients, cops need criminals, and the janitor is left cleaning up whatever mess gets left behind. Players aren’t required to be productive members of their new orbital society, but they can cause enough trouble that they’re the reason everyone else has to work overtime.

Working That Space Grind

Many job simulators on Roblox can be limited and very straightforward. In comparison, Space Life is a robust and overlapping society simulator where the work you choose to do can affect others’ gameplay. Players can do more than just their jobs in the game. Whether they want to commit crimes and earn a wanted level to give security a challenge or just want to make a mess for the janitor, there are plenty of distractions when work just isn’t cutting it. And then there’s the chaos that arrives with the game’s Purge. When it kicks off, the normal rules keeping the station functioning fall apart. Instead of everyone doing their jobs, it descends into chaos.

The developer, SpaceByte, has said the game is inspired by Space Station 13, a cult-classic that required players to keep a space station from spinning out of control. Space Life takes that formula, throws in a solid job sim loop, and puts the player into a very polished, stylized setting. The station is large enough that it makes exploring feel worthwhile, with the career options giving players good reason to go poking around. From blowing up asteroids to putting up wet floor signs, the game has an incredibly high level of detail in its job duties. The different systems feed into each other, making them feel less like mini-games and more like tasks you have to keep up with or all hell will break loose. SpaceByte has already promised updates and expansions to keep the game loops fresh. If those updates are as good as the base game is at launch, then this experience has the potential to literally go to the moon.

Since its launch on August 17th, Space Life has already amassed 245,000 visits. That may be small compared to some of Roblox‘s megahits, but for a first-time creator it’s a healthy trajectory. The game is very social, so the more players that pile in the better. Because of its job and PVP system, it’s also an experience that feels like players could subvert the loop and build their own dynamics. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out as the game scales. With plenty to do and more content on its way, Space Life is definitely worth dropping in on to try. Luckily, this isn’t a job you have to apply for.