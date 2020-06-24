Pokemon Fans Aren't Sold on Pokemon Unite Yet
The Pokemon Company held its second big Pokemon presentation this week to unveil just one new project: Pokemon Unite. It’s a MOBA-style, team-based Pokemon game where players work together with others to catch, fight, and level up Pokemon with the intent of scoring more points than the other team. The game’s developed jointly by both The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studios of Tencent Games. It’s quite the different direction for the Pokemon franchise. Pokemon Unite will be available to tons of players since it’s cross-platform on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and is free to start, but people still aren’t sold on the new Pokemon idea just yet.
Pokemon Unite may be hard to picture if you’re coming in from only Pokemon games and haven’t dabbled in MOBAs much, but the videos here should clear up most questions about it. The one below provides commentary from the game’s creators and players as they show what playing Pokemon Unite will look like while the one above is the trailer cut from the larger presentation.
If the map alone wasn’t a giveaway, you can see more of the MOBA influences in things like the Pokemon select screen where the players choose their Pokemon they’ll do battle. You choose your Pokemon and pilot them around symmetrical map to fight others and complete objectives to score your team points, you can level up your Pokemon to make them stronger, and each one has unique abilities in their kits that set them apart from others. Type advantages are out in this game though, so don’t plan on instantly winning in the selection screen with what you think would be an automatic win based on Type.
Pokemon Unite is an innovative direction for Pokemon to be sure, but it sounds like people aren’t sure what to think of it yet. Like-to-dislike ratios on YouTube aren’t always a representation of the actual product and are often the result of unmatched expectations, but it’s hard to ignore the mounting dislikes on the video that’s currently at 39,000 likes and 53,000 dislikes at the time of publishing with a similar story told on the standalone trailer. Much of that is likely due to the fact that this was the only presentation during the Pokemon Presents event whereas people may have been expecting more.
But there are some who are looking forward to the Pokemon project. It looks like it has potential, and even if it’s not for everyone, it’ll likely find a home in the mobile MOBA market.
Below you’ll see some of the reactions – positive, negative, and apprehensive – to the new Pokemon project. Pokemon Unite does not yet have a release date.
At Least It's Different
Pokemon Unite has been announced on #PokemonPresents, it is Pokemon's first team based strategy game which can be played online via The Switch with multiple people.
At least it's different, if Switch online allows it to work well. pic.twitter.com/LwZn8fhiOt— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 24, 2020
Missed Opportunity
who the hell called it Pokémon Unite instead of League of Legendaries— max turnbull 🍂 (@beakfriends) June 24, 2020
But Thank You Anyways
Pokémon Unite is the worst thing ever made but thank you for the effort ❤️— Zach (@Zachyrule) June 24, 2020
Literally a MOBA
And the new major game announced is Pokemon Unite, literally a MOBA pic.twitter.com/0P7ej8PZHx— 黒凧 BlackKite (@bk2128) June 24, 2020
Goodbye, League of Legends
the league of legends killer, pokemon unite— Tae (@yuridoujins) June 24, 2020
Hopefully It's Worth It
Was extremely happy when I saw that Pokemon Unite was a MOBA, not so happy when I saw the gameplay. Hopefully I'll still enjoy it— shofu (@shofu) June 24, 2020
Welcome to MOBAs
All these grown ass people playing Pokemon Unite when they start getting flamed by little Timmy for using Squirtle’s moves wrong. pic.twitter.com/hNpCyrKVry— 𝖣𝖤𝖥𝖤𝖭𝖣𝖤𝖱 𝖮𝖥 𝖤𝖠𝖱𝖳𝖧 (@ogonkyo) June 24, 2020
When You're Hoping for Remakes
me waking up in the dead of the morning watching 30 minutes on pokemon unite hoping for sinnoh remakes 😐 pic.twitter.com/iOtvMBxwCL— layla 💌 (@aqourainbow) June 24, 2020
Exactly What They Wanted
ah yes... pokemon unite that's what i wanted haha... #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/v8sdQlMhp0— frank (@Zenitsu_kun) June 24, 2020
Excited for It
Unpopular Opinion...
I'm actually excited to try #PokemonUnite and see what it's all about.— aDrive #TeamShiny (@aDrive_tK) June 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.