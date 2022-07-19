Pokimane Announces Indefinite Break From Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has announced that she'll be taking an indefinite break from Twitch streaming. For a prolonged period of time, Pokimane has been the biggest female streamer on Twitch, let alone one of the most-watched content creators on the platform overall. And despite still being quite successful here in 2022, the longtime streamer has revealed that she is now looking to step aside to spend time recharging.

On Twitter this afternoon, Pokimane revealed her decision to step out of the spotlight for the time being. She didn't specify what exactly she'll stop doing as part of this break, but her frequent streams on Twitch seem to be the main thing that will now come to an end. She also thanked her viewers for allowing her to have the chance to take a break like this to begin with.

"I've been feeling in need of a mental reset and some time to focus on myself [and] my life offline. [In my opinion] proper breaks are essential to one's health [and] career longevity, and I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years. Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off like this," Pokimane said of her decision. "Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content. Take care, stay hydrated, and see you soon!"

At this point in time, the biggest question surrounding Pokimane's decision to leave Twitch comes with her return. Based on her statement alone, Pokimane hasn't provided a timetable about when she'll come back to streaming regularly. As such, it's hard to know if this break will last a few days, weeks, or even months. No matter how long this goes on, though, Pokimane herself will surely announce on social media in advance when her first stream back on Twitch will transpire.

How do you feel about Pokimane choosing to end her streams on Twitch for the foreseeable future? And when do you think she might return? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.