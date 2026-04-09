New Pokemon Pokopia Update Released on Switch 2 With Big Fixes

Pokemon Pokopia update version 1.0.3 has today been released on Nintendo Switch 2 platforms around the globe. Since its launch back in March, developers Game Freak and Omega Force have been quick to push out patches for Pokopia to address various problems that players have been running into in the game. Now, this ongoing support has continued with a new update that happens to be the most extensive one Pokopia has seen so far.

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Downloadable now, the latest Pokopia update for Switch 2 doesn’t make any major changes to gameplay. Instead, it’s entirely focused on resolving certain errors that were appearing for players. Some of these issues are tied to certain areas of Pokopia, while others are related to the Pokedex and controller functionality.

While this Pokopia isn’t an enormous one, it is technically the biggest update that the game has received up until this point. Given the success of Pokopia, though, there’s a good chance that even greater patches for the game will be on the horizon, with new content likely to be released as well.

Until that time, to get a look at everything that has been done with this new Pokopia update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

In some cases, Pokémon whose habitats have disappeared cannot be found even when searching for them using the “Search” function in the Pokédex.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed:

When traveling to a Dream Island under certain circumstances, you arrive at Palette Town and are unable to return to the original town.

When moving between towns or when the in-game date changes, the screen remains dark, making it difficult to operate the game.

If you perform certain actions, it becomes impossible to relocate Pokémon habitats.

If construction is carried out in a certain way, building projects will not be completed until the in-game date changes.

In Bleak Beach, performing certain actions prevents progress during the request “Power up the charging station!”

In the Sparkling Skylands, performing certain actions causes the Pokémon that you requested construction help from to be removed, making it difficult to progress the request to rebuild the huge building.

On Cloud Islands, performing certain actions causes seasonal Pokémon to disappear from the town and Cloud Island.

When creating a new Cloud Island, an error occurs and the island cannot be created.

Some of the following issues have been partially fixed, making them less likely to occur: