Power Rangers Might Not Be Done With Fortnite (And It’s Not Just Mighty Morphin)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans did not expect the beloved heroes to make their way to Fortnite last year, but it actually happened, and it ended up being quite successful. Now it seems as if the Fortnite and Power Rangers collaboration might not be over just yet, and if the most recent reveal is true, the new wave of Power Rangers Fortnite content won’t only focus on Mighty Morphin.

The last Fortnite Power Rangers collaboration was exclusively focused on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but according to @ShiinaBR, the new collaboration will include not one but two Rangers from a different Power Rangers season. That season is Power Rangers Dino Thunder, and the first two Rangers revealed are the Black Dino Ranger and the White Dino Ranger. You can check them both out below.

NEW POWER RANGERS DINO THUNDER COLLAB



DROPS TOMORROW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VR8u2yua0X — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 19, 2026

Fortnite and Power Rangers Are Expanding to Dino Thunder and Possibly Beyond

Anytime fans can get Power Rangers content that doesn’t just include Mighty Morphin, it’s a win, so if this is true, this would be amazing news. While Mighty Morphin is the most popular season of the series, Dino Thunder has also been a fan favorite season, and it also features a connection to the original show with the presence of Tommy Oliver, who was played by the late Jason David Frank.

Having Tommy as the Black Dino Ranger is immediately a cool visual and allows fans to build out their Tommy dream team since the original Green Ranger version and White Ranger version were in the first collaboration, and that only leaves the Red Turbo version and Red Zeo version left.

The wildcard in this is the White Dino Ranger, who is Trent Fernandez-Mercer and is played in the show by Jeffrey Parazzo. Trent is actually a villain when the series starts, but ultimately comes around and joins the other Rangers as the series progresses. Having them as a pair does make sense though, as they face off several times during the show, and now you have a hero and villain combo.

Now, this doesn’t mean we won’t get other Mighty Morphin Power Rangers characters this time around, as Rita Repulsa is a name fans would love to see, and a Dragonzord doesn’t sound bad either. We’ll just have to wait and see, but more Power Rangers in Fortnite is a win across teh board, regardless of who gets featured.

