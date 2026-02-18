Disney’s Power Rangers Rival Has Finally Hit Streaming

The holiday weekend might be over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t new things to look forward to this week. That includes the anticpated streaming debut of Disney’s newest live-action series, and while fans have to wait a bit longer to see the Power Rangers return to the small screen, this Power Rangers rival is ready to watch right now.

The new series is MGA Entertainment’s Armorsaurs, and as you see in the trailer below, the series definitely captures some Power Rangers vibes throughout. Like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the series is built around dinosaurs, and a team of rookie heroes looks to not only try and bond with those dinosaurs, but then take them into battle as they collide with an invading force. If that sounds up your alley, you can watch the series right now on Disney+.

What Makes Armorsaurs Stand Apart From Power Rangers?

Armorsaurs is actually adapted from a previous series known as Armored Saurus, just like Power Rangers was adapted from Super Sentai. Both series also involve dinosaurs and a group of younger heroes learning to wield their new powers, but that’s where the shows start to split off in their own directions.

The dinosaurs in Power Rangers are used as the theme for the costumes, morphers, and the Zords, and each Zord’s design is based on a different dinosaur. That gives the Zords an iconic silhouette, but they are still just powerful mechas at the end of the day.

That’s not true of the Armorsaurs. The Armorsaurs are actual dinosaurs that get powerful suits of armor and a cockpit for their human pilots. When you see Cobalt rush into battle, that’s an actual Triceratops, but decked out with armor and weapons to demolish the opposition. The same is true of the Tyrannosaurus Rex Ajax, the Raptors Blaze and Pulse, and the Pteranodon Velox.

The other main difference is how the heroes interact with their partners. In Power Rangers, the Rangers call upon the Zords in battle and then combine to take on the bigger enemies from Rita or Zedd. The Armorsaurs are treated more like characters (think Saba if you will), and this is established up front, as the heroes have to first bond with their dinosaurs before they can even fight alongside them.

It’s a much different dynamic, and they become more like actual characters as a result. That said, when the fights happen, they look awesome on the battlefield, just like the Dinozords, so they still have that aspect in common.

Armorsaurs is now streaming on Disney+.

