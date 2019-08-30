Six Stunning Pokemon Nintendo Switch Controllers Have Entered the Game

PowerA’s enhanced wireless controllers for the Nintendo Switch are solid alternatives to the Pro Controller at a cheaper price, but it’s the designs that really set them apart. They’ve released some stunning controllers based on properties like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros., and Spyro in the past, but this time it’s all about Pokemon. Well, mostly about Pokemon.

Indeed, PowerA has launched no less than six new Pokemon-themed designs for their enhanced wireless controller. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but we’re going to give it a shot. Pre-order links for the new controllers can be found below in order of awesomeness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Pokemon controllers, PowerA also added a new The Legend of Zelda design in satin blue chrome that might be the best looking controller of the entire series. You can pre-order the blue chrome Zelda controller right here (Amazon exclusive) for $49.99 with shipping slated for September 15th.

Note that you won’t be charged for any of these controllers until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. Features of the controller include Bluetooth 5.0, mappable buttons, and 30 hours of gameplay on two AA batteries. You can check out more of PowerA’s controller designs here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.