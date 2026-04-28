New Digimon RPG Reveals Additional Gameplay Details (& Confirms Fan-Favorite Character)

After getting a new Digimon Story game just last year, many Digimon fans were ready for another long wait. Aside from the upcoming mobile TCG, Digimon Alysion, most of us expected another long haul before a new game announcement. So, it was pretty exciting and unexpected when Digimon announced a brand-new free RPG, Digimon Up, that’s set to release later this year. But for all the excitement, the lack of gameplay details left many fans feeling uncertain. Now, Digimon Up has dropped new gameplay info and a few more character sprites during a recent stream with none other than Terriermon Assistant.

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When Digimon Up was revealed during Digimon Con, we knew it’d be a free-to-play mobile RPG. We also got a first look at some of the in-game pixel sprites and some vague hints about gameplay. But in a new 36-minute video on the official Digimon YouTube channel, Terriermon Assistant revealed some new gameplay details. While the mobile game still doesn’t have a specific release date, we do now have a bit more insight into the game’s mechanics and included Digimon.

Digimon Up Confirms Partner Digimon Lineup & Special Guest Star

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

In the April 28th stream, we got a few new tidbits about gameplay and features in the upcoming Digimon Up RPG. As revealed during Digimon Con, the game will feature a new, original story for players to uncover. We also know that we’ll get to meet and train a partner Digimon when we start our journey. Today’s video confirms that trainers will select an egg that will hatch into a single Partner Digimon when starting the game. We’ll raise that Digimon from an egg up through its more powerful Digivolution forms.

Alongside the Partner Digimon, players will also be able to recruit Support Digimon. These additional team members will fight alongside your main Partner Digimon in the game’s battle system. We’ll be able to raise and train these Digimon right alongside our Partner Digimon, creating teams of powerful Digimon. Digimon trading cards and Digivices will also play a role in the game, but we still don’t yet know precisely how that will all fit together.

In addition to confirming a bit more about the gameplay, the video also revealed that everyone’s favorite, Terriermon Assistant, will be appearing in Digimon Up as well. We got to see the in-game sprite in action with a few different adorable animations. However, we still don’t have the specifics for Terriermon Assistant’s role in the game. But from the sounds of it, they could have a pretty big starring role. My bet is that they’re a guide through tutorials and missions, like Pokemon Go‘s Professor Willow.

Every Partner Digimon Confirmed for Digimon Up (So Far)

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

This first Digimon will be our Partner Digimon, and today’s video shows off the currently revealed list of available first Digimon partners. The visuals revealed during the stream confirm the following Partner Digimon options, including 2 brand-new reveals.

Agumon

Gabumon

Biyomon

Tentomon

Palmon

Gomamon

Patamon

Gatomon

Veemon

Guilmon

Renamon

Terriermon

The sprites for the 2 newly revealed partners, Renamon and Terriermon, appeared for the first time during the stream as well. This is a pretty comprehensive list of favorite Digimon from several of the anime, but it’s always possible we’ll see more Partner Digimon revealed before the game’s full launch sometime this year.

Digimon Up is set to release for iOS and Android devices in 2026. It will be free-to-play.

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