Predator: Hunting Grounds Is Adding Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch

Predator: Hunting Grounds has officially revealed its first batch of post-launch downloadable content, and it's really starting off with a bang as a free and paid update for the title will introduce Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch, the protagonist of the 1987 film. The free update will explicitly reveal what Dutch has been up to since the events of the film, and the paid one will actually feature Dutch as a playable character. And yes, it would appear that Schwarzenegger isn't just lending his likeness to the game as he apparently recorded new lines as the character.

"In order to make Predator: Hunting Grounds the game we envisioned it to be, it had to include Dutch’s story and bringing him back into the universe," Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at Illfonic, states in the announcement. "We have created two different items for the community in order to do this. The first is a free update, available for all players who own the game. Players will be able to learn where Dutch has been all these years and hear his story in his own words through a series of voice tapes that you earn as you level up."

The free update and paid DLC for Dutch are both set to launch later this month on May 26th. In addition to a playable Dutch, the paid DLC will also include early access to both the QR5 "Hammerhead" Rifle and Dutch’s Knife. Both items will eventually be free to all players in June, according to the announcement, but those that purchase the DLC will get first crack at them.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. ComicBook.com's official review of the title awarded it a 3 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Predator-based video game right here.

