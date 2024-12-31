Popular Predator Game Free to Keep in Limited Time Promo

A popular video game tied to the Predator film franchise is now free to download and keep forever in a deal that expires soon. Since the late 1980s, Predator video games have consistently released across various platforms. While most of these games have been tied to different Predator movies, others like Predator: Concrete Jungle, Aliens vs. Predator, and a variety of mobile titles have been wholly original to the gaming space. Now, one of these original Predator games that borrows heavily from the movie series is free, but not for much longer.

As of this moment, Predator: Hunting Grounds is free to obtain thanks to a deal on Prime Gaming. Released in 2020, Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer-centric Predator game that pits a group of three player-controller mercenaries against another player who is looking to pick them off as the titular Predator. While the game has been met with a mixed response from players and critics, others have praised it for staying true to the tone and vibe of the Predator movies.

What makes this offer for Predator: Hunting Grounds particularly notable at the time of this writing is that it’s about to expire. While Hunting Grounds has been free for those with an Amazon Prime subscription for a few weeks now, this deal is set to go away at the end of the day on January 1, 2025. As such, you only have a little more than a day left to take advantage of this promo. Otherwise, you’ll have to purchase the game like normal on PC if you want to own it.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

“Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.