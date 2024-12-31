Path of Exile 2 Players Are Begging for This Overdue Feature

Path of Exile 2 was released in early access to staggering launch numbers that brought down servers down and created long queue times. But this is to be expected with early access, and despite the hiccup, players are incredibly hopeful about the action RPG. However, this doesn’t mean they don’t have complaints beyond the launch period. Players haven’t been shy about giving feedback to Grinding Gear Games, the developer which, so far, has been receptive to criticism and quick to push fixes through. But one major issue has continued to plague Path of Exile 2 and there doesn’t seem to be any planned fix or response from Grinding Gear Games.

Players are tired of dealing with being logged out and constantly having to log into Path of Exile 2 on launch or access the website. Even checking the “Remember Me” button doesn’t save players from being kicked out of their accounts. Some have taken to social media to voice their complaints and highlight the issue, while others have shared memes making fun of the situation.

There is a lot of complaints about Path of Exile 2 but honestly my biggest one is that I play the game every day and they can't even remember me. pic.twitter.com/ohCCtViZjW — DatModz (@DatModz) December 29, 2024

While being logged out may sound like a minor issue, spending time logging in each day adds up and becomes a nuisance. Add into this 2-factor authentication and the time becomes even longer. Some players are even reporting being logged out multiple times in a day, sometimes up to five times. With limited time, players just want to be able to jump into a game and get started right away.

In theory, this should be an easy fix for Grinding Gear Games, but players have to keep in mind Path of Exile 2 is in early access. This means new builds, different versions, and patches are constantly being pushed out. Any one of these can fix various issues, but can also create new ones. Combine that with Grinding Gear Games likely focusing on gameplay bugs means account issues may be on the back burner.

While many are frustrated with the logout issue for Path of Exile 2, some show more understanding and try to de-escalate the situation. Some cite it is not an issue, but rather a feature to counter bots and scrapers. Others believe it is to avoid server overload which can cause trading to go down. Server updates are another reason some players believe the issue occurs.

Grinding Gear Games has not made an official statement regarding Path of Exile 2’s logging in and out issue, but players can reach them directly through the support channel at support@grindinggear.com. Taking to social media like Reddit or Discord can possibly land temporary fixes or workarounds, but ultimately it is up to Grinding Gear Games to solve the issue.

For those looking for any help, fellow players on Reddit have found small ways to help with the issue. Keeping a tab open for Path of Exile 2 is one way to go about keeping yourself logged in, but mileage may vary. Some suggest clearing cookies may provide some relief as well. It may be worth trying these fixes, but the account issue is likely a growing pain of early access or something Grinding Gear Games is using for a defensive purpose.