Prey’s Mooncrash DLC Gets More Content With Free Update

Prey’s first DLC called Mooncrash has now received a second free update that added even more content to the expansion.

The DLC launched last month to mark the first optional expansion for Arkane Studios’ and Bethesda Softworks’ Prey that launched last year in May. After several cryptic teasers pointed towards the moon as the focal point of the DLC, Mooncrash was officially revealed by Bethesda during its E3 conference on June 10 and launched the same day as a paid expansion.

Since then, the DLC has been expanded on even further with two free updates, the latest one called the Blue Moon releasing for all players yesterday. With skins for players’ weapons, Operators, and pet Mimics, Bethesda says that this is just the start of the free content with more Mooncrash updates on the way. Among those are the Typhon Hunter multiplayer update that’s coming out this summer.

“Prey: Mooncrash receives its second free update today,” Bethesda’s content manager Anne Lewis said. “In each of these update bundles you’ll receive brand-new skins for your weapons, Operators and Mimics. And this isn’t the end of the freebies; even more Mooncrash updates are on the horizon. The next will be available in just a couple of weeks, and the much-anticipated Typhon Hunter multiplayer update comes later this summer.”

The 2nd free update to #Mooncrash is live! Enhance your experience with @wolfenstein and @TESOnline operator skins, KASMA weapons, and bucket and propeller hats for your mimic pets! Haven’t played #Prey, but want to? Curious about #Mooncrash? Own Prey: Digital Deluxe for both! pic.twitter.com/5B0adquSfQ — Prey (@PreyGame) July 24, 2018

The tweet above from the Prey Twitter account showed off some of what’s available in the Mooncrash update. Skins for different weapons were released while players can also equip their Mimics with some goofy toppers like buckets or a propeller hat. The Operators that assist you can also be reskinned to incorporate looks from other Bethesda games including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Bethesda also shared a trailer for the update as well that incorporates some grainy space footage with gameplay clips. If you haven’t gotten the Mooncrash DLC at all yet, you can read up on it through the DLC’s Steam page and either purchase it as a standalone product that’s going for $20 or as part of the Prey Digital Deluxe edition that’s available for $40.