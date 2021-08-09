Prince of Persia Rumor Says New 2D Game Is in the Works

✖

Ubisoft currently has a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in the works, but a new rumor suggests that a 2D Prince of Persia game is also in development! Shpeshal Nick shared the rumor on a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, but it's worth noting that he has presented it as a rumor, as opposed to something that he has definitive knowledge on. Shpeshal Nick has a strong history when it comes to rumors, but plans constantly change in the video game industry, so readers should take this with a grain of salt until there is direct confirmation from Ubisoft.

In a follow-up Tweet, Shpeshal Nick gave some additional information about the project: apparently, it will see the return of series creator Jordan Mechner! That Tweet can be found embedded below.

As a follow up to my rumour about the 2D Prince of Persia. Apparently Jordan Mencher himself is on it. Very exciting if that’s the case! — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 9, 2021

The original Prince of Persia released in 1989 for the Apple II, and was eventually ported to a number of additional platforms. Mechner has been closely associated with the series since; he was even an executive producer on Disney's Prince of Persia film! His involvement in a new 2D entry in the series would certainly bode well for the game's quality. The original Prince of Persia is still considered one of the best games of all-time, and there could be a big audience for a throwback to that game.

When Prince of Persia was rebooted with 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, 2D platforming games had mostly fallen out of fashion, so a 3D game made the most sense. In the 18 years since, 2D platformers have made a big comeback, so the time could be right for a new 2D Prince of Persia. Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait and see if Ubisoft makes an official announcement, but hopefully this is one rumor that will pan out!

Are you a fan of the original Prince of Persia game? Would you like to see a new 2D game in the series?