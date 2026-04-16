Prince of Persia Fans Given New Hope Thanks to Report

A recent report tied to Ubisoft has given fans of the Prince of Persia series a new reason to have hope for the future. As a whole, the past few years have been pretty rough for those who love Prince of Persia. While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launched in 2024 and garnered quite a bit of acclaim, the game didn’t perform to the level that Ubisoft had hoped, which resulted in the development team behind the project later disbanding. If this wasn’t bad enough, Ubisoft went on to outright cancel its highly anticipated remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time after years of work. And while it’s difficult to have high hopes for what might be next with Prince of Persia, a new report has now done just that.

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According to French gaming outlet Origami, the development group behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has recently been brought back together at Ubisoft. As a result, this team is said to now be pitching ideas to Ubisoft for its next project. At the moment, it doesn’t sound like this team has finalized what it will be making next, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see another Prince of Persia game come about as a result.

If another Prince of Persia entry were to be greenlit, a sequel to The Lost Crown would be the most logical. Although this 2D action game didn’t sell as Ubisoft had wanted, The Lost Crown is widely considered one of the best Metroidvania games of the past decade. As a result, giving this team another shot to find a greater audience within this same gameplay format would make a lot of sense.

Then again, there’s always the chance that the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown developers might want to work on something else entirely. Not only could they look to work on a completely different Ubisoft IP, but maybe they could create something entirely original. As such, don’t expect that a new Prince of Persia game is guaranteed to come about down the road.

Regardless of what the future holds, it’s great to hear that Ubisoft seems to be giving this talented team of developers another shot. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is very much worth playing if you haven’t already done so, and whatever this studio releases next will hopefully be of the same quality.

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