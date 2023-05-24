Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Still in Concept Stage

When Ubisoft Forward takes place on June 12th, viewers should not expect to see Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, or at any point this year for that matter. Ubisoft's official website has provided an update on the 2003 remake, where producer Jean-Francois Naud revealed that the game is still very much in the early stages of development. Since the game moved over to Ubisoft Montreal last year, the studio has been hard at work on several essential steps, and the studio is still in the concept stage.

"In terms of the development stage, we're in conception right now. Since we took over the project, we've been looking at feedback from the community and finding our own way of delivering the game. Now, we're building up the team, defining the priorities, putting prototypes together, testing elements, and looking at how we can include community feedback in the development as well," said Naud. "It's still in an early stage, and players should not expect to hear more about the game this year, but rest assured that we're all putting our strengths and heart into this project."

While this news should come as a disappointment for some fans of the series, it does give an idea how important the project is to Ubisoft. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a massive success when it released in 2003, breathing new life into the series, inspiring multiple follow-up games, and even a live-action film of the same name. Ubisoft Montreal was responsible for the original version of Sands of Time, so there's a lot of pressure to get the project right.

Of course, the game would likely be a lot further along if it was a remaster, but game director Michael McIntyre reiterated that this is a full-on remake. McIntyre states that "you need to do a remake in order to truly evolve the game to meet a modern context." Hopefully when it does release, the remake will offer something new, while still maintaining the elements that made the game a success in the first place!

