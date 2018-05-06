Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 First Details, Release Date Leaked

There had been some concern about where Konami was headed with its Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. Back in April it was reported that the company had lost its UEFA Champions League license, which had been a big part of the game for several installments. That left many fans wondering if there was anything left in the tank for this year’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Today, some new details about the upcoming soccer game have been revealed from an inadvertent leak on the PlayStation Hong Kong Store page (which has since been removed). According to said listing, the game currently has a release date of August 30, with several factors being included to make up for the missing Champions League license.

First there will be a “Legend Edition” of the game, though those details haven’t been revealed just yet. More than likely, we’ll have access to more player options or possibly a number of bonus teams.

As for game features, here’s what we can expect within PES 2019 according to this listing from Resetera:

AUTHENTIC LEAGUES: Huge addition of licensed leagues

NEW MYCLUB: Every element has been redone, from how you sign players, to special versions of players released throughout the year

MAGIC MOMENTS: Player individuality taken to the next level with 11 new skill traits, score great goals with improved shooting motion and animation and see stamina have an impact with Visible Fatigue

THE BEAUTIFUL GAME: Photo-realism with stunning animation flow in 4K HDR

ML REAL SEASON: Experience life as a real manager with 3 significant changes: ICC pre-season, in-depth transfer system and new league licenses

Some early screenshots have also been revealed, which you can see in this article. PES 2019 is certainly living up to its “beautiful game” description, as it looks sharper than it ever has.

As for this “huge addition of licensed leagues,” it’s not really known who Konami is adding in place just yet. But there have been rumors that it’s been talking to several groups to get involved with the game. We’ll just have to see what happens in a few weeks, as Konami will likely have the game on hand at E3 in Los Angeles.

For now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt. But an August 30 release date sounds about right, as that would put this soccer sim in direct contention with EA’s upcoming FIFA 19. We’ll just have to see who has the better soccer game in a few months’ time.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 is rumored to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.