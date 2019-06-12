Project Scorpio Gave Microsoft Confidence to Reveal Project Scarlett Early, Says Phil Spencer

At the end of the Xbox press conference at E3 2019, Phil Spencer took to the stage to reveal what’s next for their hardware. Project Scarlett was then detailed, revealing some impressive specs that are sure to get console gamers excited. While we didn’t get to actually see the console itself, we at least know a bit of what the shell will contain. That said, now that the pressers are done and over with, it’s time for all of the panels and interviews to learn more on what is to come.

Speaking with The Verge, Xboss Phil Spencer touched on a number of things, but mainly the future. When asked if the announcement of Project Scorpio, which ended up being the Xbox One X, had any influence as to how they would go about revealing Project Scarlett, Spencer said it certainly did.

“I definitely think doing the announcement of Project Scorpio 18 months-ish before we launched X was good learning and background for us this year,” he said. “I think that’s definitely true. I think that gave us some confidence that we could keep buzz. We also know that we’re going to have dev kits out, developers building games, and I’d rather not have to pretend that something is not happening when everybody knows it is happening.

“So it puts you in this position of people asking you, ‘What’s the name?’ and I say, ‘We don’t have the name yet.’ They ask me about price points and everything else, so you’re in this position of talking about the things that you set. Most importantly, you’re going to talk about what your goals are for the platform. Give people something to look to, so when they hear there’s a game in development that’s launching at a certain date, is it going to support X? And I think our experience with Scorpio gave us the confidence to talk about Scarlett on Sunday.”

Project Scarllet doesn’t have a specific release date as of yet, but it will be dropping during the holiday season of 2020. In addition to this, it has also been confirmed that Halo Infinite will be a launch title.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Microsoft dropped some details regarding the next generation of Xbox hardware?