PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals 2 New PSP, PS3 Games

free PlayStation Plus games for August are already available with the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games also revealed by now, but it looks like two more PlayStation Plus games have leaked ahead of their reveals. According to these leaks that come by way of new ratings for two games that surfaced online, PlayStation Plus is set to add Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny at some point in the future, perhaps in September. Neither PlayStation nor Bandai Namco have said anything official about the two games coming to the subscription service, so it may be awhile before they're formally announced.

Both of the games were rated for the PS4 and PS5 by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee which, alongside other ratings boards, consistently is a reliable source for information about upcoming games that's shared ahead of schedule. Given that we've already gotten all the PS Plus games we're presumably going to get for the month unless someone makes a surprise announcement, it makes more sense to expect these two games to be included in next month's PS Plus Premium list.

These ratings of course don't mention anything about PS Plus since they talk only of the games themselves, but looking back at what platforms the games originally released for, it's not especially difficult to imagine what the plan is here. Tekken 6 was a multiplatform game and came to the PS3 as well as the PSP while Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny was only ever released for the PSP. The PS Plus Premium tier is the one that gets games the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP platforms, so if these games from the last two systems have been rated again for the PS4 and PS5, a PS Plus Premium release for them seems inevitable. It's also worth pointing out that Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny interestingly enough includes Kratos from the God of War games who was added as a guest character, so there's something extra there for God of War fans who have PS Plus Premium.

If these games do get added to the PS Plus Premium list in September, fighting game fans are going to have quite the month seeing how that's also the same month that Mortal Kombat 1 comes out. The PS Plus Premium additions each month typically only consist of five or fewer games, so if these are part of next month's lineup, don't expect too many more than what we already know of.

