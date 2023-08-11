One of the Best PS5 Games Is Now Available on Xbox Series X

One of the best PS5 games is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it will cost you $29.99. This is the only way to play the game on Xbox consoles as it's not currently available on Xbox Game Pass. The game in question hails from 2022 and is only five to ten hours long, but according to many, it's one of the best games of 2022, as evident by its Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards that year.

The mystery game is Stray from developer BlueTwelve Studio and publisher Annapurna Interactive. An adventure game that debuted on July 19, 2022, Stray was previously only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It was not playable on Xbox consoles until this week presumably because PlayStation locked down some type of limited exclusivity for the game, which it in return helped market before and at release.

On Metacritic, the game only boasts a score of 83, but as noted it ended up being much more culturally relevant and impactful than this score suggests, earning Game of the Year nominations and awards in the process. It's widely considered one of the better PlayStation exclusives of this generation, or it was, at least, as it is no longer a console exclusive.

"Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city," reads an official blurb about the game. "Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures."

"Where dogs are usually considered 'man's best friend,' Stray suggests that cats may be robot's best friend," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "This is a game that wears its heart on its sleeve and expertly weaves its themes into everything the player does. There will likely be many people who buy this game because they want to play as a cat and their itch will be scratched, but there's also a high chance they will come away moved by its story of companionship and get caught up in its soothing and equally mesmerizing atmosphere."