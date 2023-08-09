PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for August 2023 Revealed

Following the release of August's free PlayStation Plus games for those subscribed to the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers, PlayStation has now also unveiled the free PlayStation Plus games those in the latter two tiers will get this month. PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will be getting things like Sea of Stars, the game that'll come to PlayStation Plus as a day-one release similar to how Xbox Game Pass games sometimes drop there right at launch, while PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will get more classics like MediEvil: Resurrection. Most of those games will be added to the subscription service next week while others will take a bit longer to be playable.

Aside from those two games, this month's PS Plus offerings consist of some strong contenders when it comes to which games will be taking up all your time in August. One of Destiny 2's expansions will be added to PS Plus Extra and Premium for free as will Lost Judgment, the sequel to Judgment that's part of the broader Yakuza and Like a Dragon series. It's also worth noting that we've sort of got a repeat in the list with Dreams, the PlayStation exclusive from Media Molecule, coming to the service after it was already made a free PlayStation Plus game for all subscribers this month.

The full list of free PS Plus Extra and Premium games for August can be found below with special notes added for games that might release later, but for the most part, PlayStation says that most of the games will be available on August 15th.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games

Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5 (releasing on August 29th)

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

Dreams | PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5 (releasing on August 28th)

Spellforce III Reforced | PS4

Midnight Fight Express | PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics

MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5

Next month marks the release of Xbox's new exclusive from Bethesda, Starfield, which is also an Xbox Game Pass game, so it'll be interesting to see then if PlayStation drops any big PlayStation Plus games that month to contend with it.