New Persona 6 Report Is Good News for Xbox Fans

A new report tied to the much-rumored RPG Persona 6 has provided some great news for Xbox users. Throughout the lifespan of the Persona franchise, developer Atlus has largely opted to release new installments in the series solely on PlayStation platforms. Although games like Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 have all come to Xbox recently, originally, these titles were confined to PlayStation. Luckily, when it comes to Persona 6, it sounds like Atlus won't be partnering exclusively with PlayStation for the launch of its next entry.

According to one Nick Baker, who has had a number of accurate scoops in the past, Persona 6 will be coming to Xbox on day one whenever it comes about. Previously, some other rumors have suggested that Persona 6 would be a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5 upon its launch. Based on new information from Baker that was divulged on the XboxEra Podcast, though, the game is instead said to be planned to come to Xbox right away, which would be a first for the franchise.

Although this is exciting news, it's worth stressing that Atlus itself has yet to even formally announce that Persona 6 is in the pipeline. In the near term, the longtime Japanese developer is set to release a remake of Persona 3 titled Persona 3 Reload in early 2024. Additionally, a new IP called Metaphor: ReFantazio is also scheduled to broadly launch next year. With so many other projects in the works at Atlus, it seems likely that Persona 6 is much further out and won't release for a long time. Still, perhaps if we're lucky, Atlus will finally choose to unveil the game in an official capacity at some point in the coming months.

How do you feel about Atlus reportedly looking to bring Persona 6 to Xbox and PlayStation platforms at the same time? And when do you think that the long-awaited RPG will finally see the light of day? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.