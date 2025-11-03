PS Plus Subscribers Have 24 Hours to Get One of the Best PS5 Games of the Generation

PlayStation Plus subscribers only have 24 hours remaining to grab one of the best games of the PS5 generation before it’s gone for good. With the calendar having now turned over to November, the next wave of free PS Plus games is set to hit the service quite soon. Prior to this time, though, October 2025’s free PS Plus titles remain available to add to digital libraries, and there is one specific game from this mix that you need to make sure you don’t miss.

The game in question that you have to be sure you pick up on PS Plus is that of Alan Wake 2. Remedy Entertainment’s 2023 survival-horror game is considered one of the best games to hit the PS5 this generation and boasts a staggering 89/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. It also garnered numerous Game of the Year awards from various publications in the year it was released, further entrenching itself as an all-time great PS5 game.

Alan Wake 2 is likely the best free game that has come to PS Plus in the entirety of 2025, but it’s not going to remain on the platform much longer. Specifically, tomorrow on the morning of November 4th, Alan Wake 2 will cycle out of PS Plus and will be replaced by the next round of freebies. This means that today is the last day you can add Alan Wake 2 to your own library, so don’t forget.

What Are the Next PS Plus Free Games?

In case you somehow missed it, Sony announced November’s group of PlayStation Plus free games just a few days ago. This lineup will once again consist of three games that include Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Stray is the marquee title for the month as the Annapurna Interactive-published game garnered a ton of acclaim from players and critics alike when it launched back in 2022. WRC 24 and TABS are a bit more niche by comparison, but they’re still solid additions to PS Plus.

November 2025’s free games on PS Plus are set to be available from November 4th until December 2nd. Currently, we don’t know which games will be hitting the PlayStation subscription service in the final month of 2025, but Sony should announce this slate closer to the end of November. Whenever they are revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

