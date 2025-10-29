PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2025 Revealed

Sony has announced its lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of November 2025. As of this moment, October’s freebies on PS Plus remain available for download and include the likes of Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3. By all accounts, this has been one of the strongest rotations on the subscription service in all of 2025, with Alan Wake 2, in particular, being a major addition. Now, these titles are set to cycle out in just a few days and will be replaced by a group of games that may be a bit more divisive with subscribers.

Set to go live next week, the upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup will include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Stray’s addition to PS Plus is something that leaked earlier this week, so its inclusion was an expected one. As for WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, they’re a bit more niche but have been well-received by those who have played them. These PS Plus games will arrive on November 4th and will remain accessible until December 1st.

November’s PS Plus Games Are a Bit Disappointing

While none of these PS Plus games for November 2025 are outright bad, it’s hard not to be a bit disappointed by them. This is especially true for Stray, which is meant to be the marquee giveaway of the month. Although Stray has been quite popular since its arrival in 2022, the game has been on the PS Plus Game Catalog in the past. As such, there’s a good chance that PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers may have already played it before, making its addition as a monthly title a bit worthless.

As for WRC 24, work on EA’s racing title has largely come to an end at this point. While this means that the game is essentially content-complete and has a lot to offer, it’s not something that is going to receive support for the long haul, which is often vital with sports/racing games.

This leaves Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, which is likely the highlight of PS Plus for November. Released on PS5 in late 2024, TABS has been a major hit with fans and boasts a rare “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam. If you’re looking to create massive armies of odd characters that can then do battle with one another, this is the game you should look to pour some time into in November.

