New PS5 System Update Released, Here’s What It Does

Sony has released the latest firmware update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles today. While new updates for PS5 consoles tend to release on a routine basis, most of these patches don’t tend to do a whole lot for the hardware and are instead just focused on stability. Luckily, for those looking for some new quality of life features for the PS5, they have finally arrived with this latest update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, PS5 update version 25.07-12.20.00 is a little bit more extensive than normal. The patch still improves stability for the PlayStation 5 consoles, but the biggest addition is the ability to now check your console and DualSense serial codes via the PS5’s settings menu. Although this isn’t a game-changing feature, it’s a helpful one to be certain, and should make it easier than ever to find this information if you ever end up needing it.

Here are the patch notes in full for PS5 firmware update 25.07-12.20.00:

You can now use your console to check the serial number of your console, and of DualSense wireless controllers that are currently connected by USB or Bluetooth. For your console, select Settings > System > System Software > Console Information , and then check Serial Number . For a DualSense wireless controller, select Settings > Accessories > General > Advanced Settings > View Serial Number .

We’ve updated the device software of the DualSense Edge wireless controller to improve stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

Moving forward, we know that larger PS5 console updates are on the horizon. Specifically, for those who own the PS5 Pro, Sony has said that it’s planning some major upgrades for the premium console’s PSSR functionality. Details on when this update might roll out haven’t yet been detailed, but it’s anticipated to hit at some point in 2026.

Beyond this, we might still receive another larger update for the PS5 in the coming weeks. Historically, Sony has released its biggest firmware updates for PS5 consoles in the final months of each year. While nothing has yet been announced in this vein for 2025, Sony could say something on this front soon. If that happens, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.