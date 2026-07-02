PS1 Exclusive Game From 1999 Gets Surprise Re-Release Today

A PS1 exclusive game from 1999 has received a surprise re-release today, via the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. Unfortunately, there is no Nintendo Switch version nor PS4 version to go along with these two versions, nor any Xbox version, nor any PC version. That said, this is notably going to be the first time the game has ever been available on a Nintendo platform, and only the third time it has been released on PlayStation, with the second time coming during the PS3 era, when in 2007 it was released as a PS One Classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 1999, Japanese developer Sunsoft released an action-adventure game exclusively for the first PlayStation called T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy, also known as Hard Edge in Japan and Europe. And as it’s 59 on GameRankings illuminates, it was not the best game of 1999, but it had its fans, hence why it’s returning in 2026, 27 years later. To this end, it’s been re-released by Hamster as the newest Console Archives game via the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, where it costs $7.99. And a purchase is the only way to unlock the game. While many PS1 games re-released on the PlayStation Store, specifically, have been available for free with PS Plus Premium, this is not one of these cases.

Play video

A PS1 Classic With New Features

For those unfamiliar with this nostalgic PS1 game, it has gameplay similar to the original Resident Evil in the sense that it is 3D characters moving through pre-rendered backgrounds. In it, you play as a special commando unit member who has been tasked with rescuing scientists who are being held captive in the Togusa Building.

While this is a re-release, it is not a remaster, let alone a remake. As you can see in the trailer above, this is the original PS1 version, but with some quality-of-life features added to it to modernize the experience a little. To this end, button layouts are now customizable, there is a rapid-fire setting, multiple save points, and a rewind feature. There are also screen filters for those who want to recreate the CRT-feeling you would have gotten playing the original in 1999.

As you would expect, PlayStation nostalgics are excited to see another PS1 game return, and are surprised not just because of the stealth release nature of the drop, but because this is a pretty obscure game.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about,” reads a comment on the YouTube trailer above. “Giving attention to the lesser-known PS1 games.” Another adds, “Dude, let’s go. Instant buy,”

Does T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy hold up in 2026? Well, like most 3D games from this era, no. If you played this back in the day, the nostalgia makes it worth revisiting at that price, especially. If you didn’t, though, it’s hard to check this one out in 2026.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.