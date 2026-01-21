2 PS1 Games From the 1990s Returning on New Platforms This Week

A pair of popular PS1 games from the late 1990s are set to return this week on new platforms. In the early part of 2026, there have already been a handful of titles for the original PlayStation that are getting new releases. Ridge Racer just returned this week on PS5 and PS4 and is set to be joined soon by new remakes and remasters for Dragon Quest VII, Front Mission 3, and Tomb Raider. Now, another pair of PS1 games are joining this list of returning classics and are set to roll out far sooner than some of these others.

Set to release on January 23rd, Fighting Force and Fighting Force 2 will be dropping for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Originally released on PS1 in 1997, Fighting Force is a popular brawler that was developed by Core Design, the studio behind the original Tomb Raider. Although the response to the game was mixed, it did well enough to get a sequel in 1999 in the form of Fighting Force 2. Unfortunately, this sequel ended up doing worse than its predecessor, which ended up killing off the Fighting Force series as a whole. For those who have longed to go back to these throwback beat ’em up games, though, it will soon be easier to do so than ever.

Coming by way of Limited Run Games, the Fighting Force Collection will contain both entries in the series in a single package. This bundle was announced by LRG in June of 2024, but news on when it would release has been virtually nonexistent over the past year. Finally, Limited Run returned this week and revealed that the game’s digital launch would happen in just a few short days. Physical editions of Fighting Force Collection, which went up for pre-orders quite a while back, will then ship in the coming months.

Currently, it’s not known how much Fighting Force Collection will retail for once it arrives on the PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam marketplaces. Historically, Limited Run Games releases like this tend to go for $19.99, but this might not be the case this time around. As for other improvements that have been made to Fighting Force and Fighting Force 2, there don’t seem to be many changes, which means that this will be more of a port and less of a remaster or remake of the games.

