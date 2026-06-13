PS1 RPG From 2001 Getting New Remaster Later This Year

A popular RPG that launched on PS1 in 2001 is returning later this year in the form of a remaster. While the PS2 had already hit the market by the time that 2001 rolled around, there were still a number of great games releasing on the PS1. Titles like Dragon Quest VII, Syphon Filter 3, Final Fantasy Chronicles, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 all launched on PlayStation in this year and were quite popular with players. Now, arguably one of the best PS1 games from this late era of the console is poised to make a comeback across a variety of modern platforms.

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As of this week, publisher Bandai Namco revealed that it’s gearing up to release a new remaster of Tales of Eternia in 2026. Initially released in 2000 on PS1 in Japan, those in North America didn’t get Tales of Eternia until the following year in 2001. The game would later go on to be brought to PSP platforms across 2005 and 2006, but this version of Tales of Eternia is one that never released in the United States. Now, Bandai Namco is looking to return to the RPG all these years later and revamp it with a variety of upgrades.

The aptly titled Tales of Eternia Remastered is specifically poised to launch this fall on October 16th and will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. While Bandai Namco will be improving the visuals of the game by a substantial amount, it will also allow players to freely toggle between the remastered and original look of Tales of Eternia at will. This feature will be joined by a new high-speed mode, the ability to retry battles, and an Extreme difficulty option for those looking to challenge themselves.

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Tales of Eternia is merely the latest entry in the long-running RPG series that Bandai Namco has opted to remaster for current-gen hardware. Over the past two years, in particular, Bandai Namco has remastered quite a few of the older games in the franchise, with Tales of Graces f, Tales of Xillia, and Tales of Berseria all receiving new releases of their own. This has resulted in the majority of the Tales series now being accessible on modern platforms, which is fantastic for those who either want to revisit these games or try them out for the first time.

Assuming that this trend continues, it could result in Tales of Destiny, which is the only other entry in the series to have appeared on PS1 outside of Tales of Eternia, getting remastered as well. If Bandai Namco chooses to remaster Tales of Destiny, however, it likely wouldn’t arrive until some point in 2027.

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