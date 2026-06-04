Remake of 1999 PS1 Game Coming to PS5 and Switch 2 This October

A remake of a 1999 PS1 game is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 this October, or, more specifically, on October 22. This pair of new releases follows the remake, which was released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC in 2021. To this end, the nostalgic game is already playable on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility, but now it’s getting native versions on both of these newer PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. The Switch release was the first time the game came to a Nintendo platform, but for PlayStation fans there is obviously a nostalgic factor to this release.

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Back in April of 1991, Success and Sega released an Arcade game, a scrolling shooter, called Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. In 1993, the game was ported to both the TurboGrafx-CD and X68000. Many were not introduced to the game until 1999, when it was ported to the PS1. This is at least true for Japanese gamers, because this PS1 version was never released outside of Japan. In fact, beyond the TurboGrafx-CD version, the game was never released in North America. Then in 2021, many years later, Rocket-Engine, ININ Games, and Beep revived the shoot ’em up with a remake called Cotton Reboot via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4. Now this same game is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

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A Fan-Favorite Game on the PlayStation Store

Back in the 1990s, the original Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams proved both popular, at least in Japan, and acclaimed. Meanwhile, the remake earned an 81 on Metacritic, a 4.75 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, and a 78% approval rating on Steam. Whether the PlayStation 1 nostalgia plays a role in its inflated score on the PS Store, we do not know, but this score is an outlier.

The new remake comes with both new, more modern visuals for the game, plus a remixed soundtrack. That said, those who prefer the nostalgic version of the original can also play this version.

Those interested will need to be prepared to fork over $40 when the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 versions release. In return, PlayStation and Nintendo gamers will be treated to a game that can be beaten in about 1 to 3 hours, though completionists will need closer to five hours. This is obviously a short game for the price point, which is why its user review scores aren’t as high as they would be if the game was cheaper.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the new and nostalgic video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.