PS3 Exclusive Is Absurdly Cheap on PlayStation Store Right Now

A PS3 exclusive is absurdly cheap on the PlayStation Store, but only for a limited time. More specifically, only until January 18 when the deal expires and the PS3 exclusive in question returns to its normal price point. PS3 games aren’t available on the PS5 version of the PlayStation Store, however, this version of the game is the remastered version that released on the PS4, and this version is on the PS5 version of the PlayStation Store courtesy backward compatibility.

As for the PS3 game it hails from 2008. For those who don’t remember or who weren’t around, 2008 was a pretty noteworthy year, complete with huge releases like Grand Theft Auto IV, Gears of War 2, Dead Space, LittleBigPlanet, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Fallout 3, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Persona 4, Left 4 Dead, Mario Kart Wii, and Call of Duty: World at War. These are just some of the biggest highlights of the stacked year that was 2008.

There were also plenty of smaller but still notable releases, including Valkyria Chronicles, a military-themed tactical RPG from Sega. Released on April 24, 2008 as a PS3 exclusive, the game garnered an 86 on Metacritic and sold appreciably enough to spawn a series of the same name. This series consists of 2010’s Valkyria Chronicles, 2011’s Valkyria Chronicles III, 2017’s spin-off Valkyria Revolution, and 2018’s Valkyria Chronicles 4.

As noted, it is not this original 2008 PS3 version that is on sale on the PlayStation Store for an absurdly low price, it is the PS4 remaster that released in 2016. Right now, on the PlayStation Store, this PS4 remaster is only $3.99. This is thanks to an 80 percent discount, the biggest discount the game has ever received.

“In the world of Valkyria Chronicles, the year is 1935 E.C., and the continent of Europa has been plunged into the Second Europan War between the Autocratic East Europan Imperial Alliance — also known as The Empire — and the Atlantic Federation over the precious resource Ragnite,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “The Empire is sweeping through the continent like an unchecked wildfire and has its eyes set on the rich Ragnite deposits of the Principality of Gallia. Although peaceful Gallia remains neutral in the conflict, its citizens will need to defend home and country against the inevitable invasion. Follow Lieutenant Welkin Gunther and the vaunted Squad 7 of the Gallian Militia as they take on the seemingly insurmountable forces of the Empire.”