Classic PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Only $0.99 for 24 Hours

A classic PS3 and Xbox 360 game, plus its sequel, are available for dirt cheap for roughly the next 24 hours. The series in question debuted back in 2005, a year defined by releases such as Guitar Hero, Resident Evil 4, God of War, Forza Motorsport, Shadow of the Colossus, Nintendogs, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Animal Crossing: Wild World, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Kingdom Hearts 2, Devil May Cry 3, Battlefield 2, Call of Duty, and of course, most importantly, Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. There was more to 2005 than just these games though. Much more, in fact.

For example, long before it became known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its Shadow of War sequel, and even longer before it was shut down, Monolith Productions put out First Encounter Assault Recon, aka F.E.A.R. For those unfamiliar with the name, F.E.A.R. is a first-person shooter blended with psychological horror elements. While the Vivendi-published game hit PC in 2005, it didn’t actually come to Xbox 360 until 2006 and PS3 until the following year in 2007.

Then in 2009, it got a sequel called F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin, though where the first was published by Vivendi, the sequel was published by WB Games. And then the trilogy was capped in 2011 with the release of F.E.A.R. 3, though this entry was not made by Monolith Productions, but Day 1 Studios.

Right now, until the end of February 28, both the first two games are on sale on GOG for just $0.99 and $2.99, respectively. Meanwhile, the third game is also on sale for $3.99. This means the entire trilogy can be bought and played for just $7 rather than the normal $45 asking price, as the first game is normally $10, the second game normally $15, and the third game normally $20.

Unfortunately, those on PlayStation or Xbox consoles will not find the same deals on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, time is running out to take advantage of the GOG deals.

